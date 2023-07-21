8 sensational summer scents for men

The final step in your grooming routine, a spritz of cologne means you’re styled, smelling fine and ready to head out the door.

And if you’re looking for a fresh scent you’re in luck, because this season there’s a wave of fragrance launches perfect for complementing summer outfits.

Here’s our pick of the best new colognes for summer…

1. Barbour Coastal For Him Eau De Parfum, £76 for 100ml, The Fragrance Shop

Inspired by the craggy clifftops of the British coastline, this cologne opens like a blast of sea air, with lingering citrus and spice notes giving it a summery lightness.

2. Molton Brown Wild Mint & Lavandin Eau de Parfum, £120 for 100ml (available August 30)

Evoking a dawn stroll through a misty forest in Provence, this unisex scent brings together mint, basil, lavandin (the more potent cousin of lavender) and nutmeg to create a heavenly herbaceous blend.

3. Montblanc Explorer Platinum Eau de Parfum, £79 for 100ml, The Perfume Shop

The latest addition to the Montblanc fragrance family, Explorer Platinum takes the original woody scent to icy new heights, with cedarwood, violet leaf and amber notes lending an air of alpine sophistication.

4. L’Occitane Verbena Carrot Flower Eau de Toilette, £56 for 100ml

Fans of L’Occitane’s bestselling Verbena shower gel will love this new juice, a sensationally citrusy melange that dries down to reveal a green, woody heart.

5. Prada Luna Rossa Ocean Eau de Toilette, £85 for 100ml, The Perfume Shop

A manly, marine-inspired cologne, Luna Rossa Ocean swells with zesty bergamot and vetiver, balanced out with tonka bean, resulting in an alluring aquatic fusion.

6. Viktor & Rolf Spicebomb Infrared Eau de Toilette, currently £68 for 90ml (was £85), Boots

For the man who wants to stand out with his seasonal scent, Spicebomb Infrared is the obvious choice. An intoxicating explosion of saffron, red pepper, cinnamon and tobacco, the rich, long-lasting juice is made for summer nights.

7. Valentino Born In Roma Uomo Intense For Him Eau de Parfum, £96 for 100ml, The Perfume Shop

Make like Ryan Gosling in the long-awaited Barbie movie and unleash your ‘Kenergy’ with this fuchsia-tinged fragrance. Born in Roma Uomo Intense takes the original scent in an oriental direction, adding nutmeg, amber and lavandin, inspired by balmy nights in the iconic Italian city.

8. Courreges Seconde Peau Eau De Parfum, £115 for 100ml, The Fragrance Shop

Part of a six-piece collection from Courreges, Seconde Peau (meaning ‘second skin’) is inspired by the French fashion brand’s signature knits. The subtle yet sexy eau de parfum combines notes of pine, tea leaf and vetiver to create a delicately woody composition.