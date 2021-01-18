8 star fashion buys, from jumpers to jewellery
During these trying times, it’s the little things that count. The morning text from your friend saying they’re thinking of you (alongside a gif that cracks you up), the sudden burst of sunshine on an otherwise gloomy day, or the smile you share with a neighbour when you pass each other on your lunchtime walk.
On the fashion front, we’re all in need of cosy, cocooning clothes that lift our spirits, if only a tiny bit, and that’s why we’re loving the star motif trend right now.
There’s something instantly uplifting about the familiar five-pointed pattern – maybe it’s because everyone’s wishing upon a star for better days to come.
There are lots of bold and bright star print jumpers, T-shirts and even slippers on the high street at the moment, and a host of heavenly bodies in the jewellery department too.
If you’re looking for a present for a loved one, why not surprise them with a sweet star necklace or pair of earrings? Pop it in the post and your galactic gift is sure to brighten their day.
Here’s our pick of eight dazzling star-themed buys…
1. M&Co Blouson Sleeve Star Jumper, £26.99
2. Wallis Black Stripe Star Print Jumper, £22.80 (was £30)
3. Evans Grey Star Jumper, £25.20 (was £36)
4. Sonder Studio Star Chain T-shirt, £18 (was £29)
5. Just Sheepskin Ladies Duchess Sheepskin Slippers in Rose Star, £65
6. Seol + Gold Blue Star Necklace, £24.95
7. Acorn and Will Rainbow Star Earrings, £9.95, Arlette Gold
8. Oliver Bonas Star Gold Plated Pendant Necklace, £26