8 star fashion buys, from jumpers to jewellery

Evans Grey Star Jumper; M&Co Blouson Sleeve Star Jumper; Wallis Black Stripe Star Print Jumper
By NewsChain Lifestyle
8:30am, Mon 18 Jan 2021
During these trying times, it’s the little things that count. The morning text from your friend saying they’re thinking of you (alongside a gif that cracks you up), the sudden burst of sunshine on an otherwise gloomy day, or the smile you share with a neighbour when you pass each other on your lunchtime walk.

On the fashion front, we’re all in need of cosy, cocooning clothes that lift our spirits, if only a tiny bit, and that’s why we’re loving the star motif trend right now.

There’s something instantly uplifting about the familiar five-pointed pattern – maybe it’s because everyone’s wishing upon a star for better days to come.

There are lots of bold and bright star print jumpers, T-shirts and even slippers on the high street at the moment, and a host of heavenly bodies in the jewellery department too.

If you’re looking for a present for a loved one, why not surprise them with a sweet star necklace or pair of earrings? Pop it in the post and your galactic gift is sure to brighten their day.

Here’s our pick of eight dazzling star-themed buys…

M&Co Blouson Sleeve Star Jumper

1. M&Co Blouson Sleeve Star Jumper, £26.99

Wallis Black Stripe Star Print Jumper

2. Wallis Black Stripe Star Print Jumper, £22.80 (was £30)

Evans Grey Star Jumper

3. Evans Grey Star Jumper, £25.20 (was £36)

Sonder Studio Star Chain T-shirt

4. Sonder Studio Star Chain T-shirt, £18 (was £29)

Just Sheepskin Ladies Duchess Sheepskin Slippers Rose Star

5. Just Sheepskin Ladies Duchess Sheepskin Slippers in Rose Star, £65

Seol + Gold Blue Star Necklace

6. Seol + Gold Blue Star Necklace, £24.95

Acorn and Will Rainbow Star Earrings

7. Acorn and Will Rainbow Star Earrings, £9.95, Arlette Gold

Oliver Bonas Star Gold Plated Pendant Necklace

8. Oliver Bonas Star Gold Plated Pendant Necklace, £26

