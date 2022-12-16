9 beauty baubles and crackers to elevate your festive decor

Looking for last minute gifts or a trendy way to enhance your Christmas decorations?

A cut above your average festive trinkets, beauty baubles and crackers come filled with mini pampering treats.

Perfect for adorning your tree or table, they’ll delight your guests – and they also make fab stocking fillers or Secret Santa presents for beauty buffs.

Here’s our pick of nine of the best…

Baubles

1. This Works Sleep On It, £9.75 (was £13)

From slumber specialists This Works, this trio brings together travel-sized editions of the cult favourite Deep Sleep Pillow Spray, plus Stress Check Mood Manager spray and a roll-on oil, to ensure zen-like levels of calm throughout party season.

2. Baylis & Harding The Fuzzy Duck, £3.50 (was £7), Sainsbury’s

How cute is this Christmas pudding bauble? The dessert-themed decoration is filled with marshmallow, cranberry and figgy pudding-scented bubble bath.

3. L’Occitane Men Essentials Festive Bauble, £12

Guys don’t have to miss out on the festive fun – inside this adorable Scandi-style house you’ll find shaving cream, soap and citrus-scented hand cream.

4. Molton Brown Merry Berries & Mimosa Festive Bauble, £14, John Bell & Croydon

Containing a bath and shower gel infused with this year’s limited edition scent, this sparkling sphere is bursting with raspberry and candied fruit notes.

5. Jo Malone Christmas Ornament, £32

For a truly luxurious bauble, it’s got to be Jo Malone’s monochrome beauty, which contains a mini limited edition English Pear and Freesia Cologne and Myrrh and Tonka Body Crème.

Crackers

6. Neom Build A Cracker, from £8

Go the DIY route with Neom’s Build A Cracker, which lets you select one or two travel-size products to put inside, choosing from essential oils, a pillow mist, face cream and a body cleanser.

7. The Body Shop Hugs & Kisses Avocado Hand & Lip Duo, £10

A perfect pairing for winter, this vegan set contains nourishing avocado-infused lip balm and hand cream, both formulated with Fair Trade shea butter from Ghana.

8. Bloom And Blossom Under The Mistletoe The Nourishing Hand and Lip Duo, £10

Pucker up with this pretty pink and blue cracker and get ready for a moment under the mistletoe, thanks to a hydrating lip balm (made with all natural ingredients) and a skin-softening hand cream.

9. Bramley X Compton Marbling Handmade Christmas Crackers, £48 for six

A chic take on the traditional Christmas cracker, each of this six-piece set comes with a hat and a satisfying bang, plus a gift (soap, body wash, bubble bath, body lotion, wildflower seeds or candle matches), and is wrapped in beautiful handmade paper from heritage brand Compton Marbling.