9 beauty editor tips for the perfect fake tan

The Advertising Standards Authority (ASA) has ordered two social media influencers to remove online photos showing “misleadingly exaggerated” depictions of tanning products.

The ASA examined filtered Instagram story posts from two tanning brands and said that customers would expect to see similar results from the products, and the posts were therefore misleading. Now, posts that break the no filter rule could be removed and banned – something make-up artist Sasha Pallari, who founded the #filterdrop campaign, will be pleased to hear.

That doesn’t mean, however, that all self-tan companies have been dishonest about the glow-giving properties of their products. You can absolutely get a fabulous fake tan at home – you just need to know how.

As both a beauty editor and fake tan fan, I’ve amassed a wealth of knowledge about DIY bronzing over the years, and it’s come in very handy during the last few months because I, unlike others we won’t mention, have not been able to jet off to Dubai or the Maldives for some winter sun.

So, how exactly do you achieve the perfect top-to-toe tan? Here are my nine top tips for getting your glow on at home…

1. Preparation is everything

Even the best fake tan in the world will turn streaky and patchy if you start off with dry, flaky skin. It’s important to exfoliate thoroughly before you apply your tan.

Personally, I like to use Sanctuary Spa Salt Scrub (£10.50, Boots) a few times in the days before I’m planning to tan, to make sure my skin is super-smooth.

2. Do hair removal 24 hours before

Whether it’s waxing, shaving, epilation or anything else, it’s best to do hair removal a full 24 hours before you tan. This gives enough time for any irritation to calm down, and allows your pores to close, so you avoid any brown, goosepimply spots.

3. Start with clean skinYou may think that slathering on body lotion will allow a smoother tan, but you actually want to start with completely clean skin – that includes washing off perfume, deodorant and make-up – because the self-tan might react with the products.

4. Less is more

While a deep brown ‘two weeks in the Caribbean’ hue may be your ultimate goal, self-tan formulas can look different on different skin tones, so it’s best not to rush and slather on an ‘ultra dark’ product if you’ve never fake tanned before.

Especially if you have paler skin to begin with, why not try a brand’s lighter shade, a one-hour express tan (rather than the kind that develops overnight) or a gradual tan lotion first?

Bondi Sands Light/Medium Tanning Foam (£11.99, Superdrug) and Dove DermaSpa Summer Revived Fair to Medium Self Tan Mousse (£9.99, Boots) are excellent for beginners.

5. Always use a tanning mitt

A foam tanning mitt helps to spread the product evenly over your body, and protects your palms from being stained. Apply one or two pumps of tanning mousse to the mitt at a time and work it into your skin until the product has disappeared.

Struggling to reach your back? The Bronzie Ultimate Back and Body Tanning Mitt (£17.95) will help make sure you don’t miss a spot.

6. Do hands and feet last

Because they’re naturally more dry, your hands and feet will absorb fake tan more easily, so they can end up looking too dark if you’re not careful.

To ensure an even finish, simply sweep your tanning mitt over your hands and feet without applying any more mousse – the residual product will be enough.

7. Beware of clothing marks

Once you’ve finished applying your tan, you’ll need to let the colour develop, usually for eight hours, or an hour if it’s an express formula. During this time, be sure not to put on any tight clothing – including bras and underwear – as this can cause marks where it digs into your skin.

8. Try a spray tan

If you’ve never fake tanned before, a spray tan is a great way to try it out. With a pro choosing the perfect shade for your skin tone (they usually have a variety of options from light to dark) and applying it with an airbrush, you can ensure a flawless finish – as long as you’ve prepped your skin properly.

Unfortunately, with salons and at-home beauty services unavailable in many places due to lockdown, you may have to wait a while until spray tans are back on the menu.

9. Maintain with moisturiser

So, you’ve got the perfect glow. How to make it last? By applying a generous helping of body lotion every day. Hydrated skin means a longer-lasting tan that will fade evenly over time.