9 brilliant gifts for fashion lovers

While the lead up to Christmas is a joyful time, it can also be stressful. With parties filling up your social calendar, it’s hard to find a moment to think up the perfect presents for your friends and family.

But never fear – if you have a fashionista in your life, they’re bound to love one of these stylish gifts…

1. The celestial pyjamas

Hush Liv Cotton Flannel Pyjamas in Moon Stars Ecru/Gold, £59

Do you have a friend or family member who’s constantly checking their horoscopes and knows everyone’s star signs? This comfy pyjama set will be the perfect gift for them.

2. The party dress

Peacocks Womens Black Long Sleeve Sequin Dress, £24 (was £30)

New Year’s Eve is fast approaching – and this dress could be just the outfit your loved one is looking for. Not a lot of party dresses are actually warm enough for the December chill, but this one has nifty sleeves and a high neckline and looks great teamed with tights and boots or a pair of killer heels.

3. The classic bag

Radley Mill Bay Bag, £199

This chic monochrome leather handbag is the perfect pick because it’s totally timeless, a cute addition to any casual look, and it’s dressy enough to go from day to night.

4. The leather-look blazer

M&Co Black Faux Leather Blazer, £59.50

Faux leather is having a moment right now and with a masculine, Nineties-inspired cut, this black jacket is bang on trend – and will go with absolutely anything.

5. The disco shoes

Dune London Metallic-Leather Platform Ankle Boots in Gold, £175

Christmas is an opportunity to gift your loved ones the things they really want but might not consider buying themselves. Useful presents have their time and place, we guarantee something as jazzy as these glittering gold boots will put a smile on anyone’s face. They’re not the most practical things in the world, but they’re certainly a whole lot of fun.

6. The velvet jumpsuit

FatFace Juniper Velvet Jumpsuit, £79

The best thing about this stylish and comfortable velvet jumpsuit is it comes in three lengths, meaning it will suit every height – you just need to make sure you get the sizing right when gifting it to that lucky someone.

7. The emerald ring

Seol + Gold Starry Emerald Domed Ring, £38

You can never go wrong with a chunky gold ring, and this one is set apart from the crowd with delicate detailing and glittering emeralds.

8. The furry hat

Oliver Bonas Faux Fur Black Trapper Beanie Hat, £32

Furry and fashionable, this hat will keep the winter chill at bay on your Boxing Day walk – while looking supremely stylish.

9. The delicate necklace

Zara Rhinestone Chain Plated in 24K Gold in Green, £22.99

Buying jewellery for a loved one can be a bit of a minefield, but you’re on safe ground with this necklace. It’s dainty and pretty enough to be worn on its own, and looks equally good layered up with chunky chains. Plus, if you were looking to double up on presents, it matches the gold ring perfectly.