9 brilliant grooming gift ideas for the men in your life

Wondering what to get your bestie, brother or dad for Christmas?

This year you’re spoilt for choice with a whole host of perfect presents for style-conscious guys.

From skincare to scents, here’s our pick of the best grooming gifts for the festive season…

1. The Body Shop Creamy & Dreamy Coconut Essentials Gift, £23

With coconut shower cream, body butter (made with Fair Trade coconut oil and shea butter), hand cream and lip balm, this scrumptiously scented set of minis is housed in a chic brown bag.

2. Rituals Homme Invigorating Treat, £24.50

Ideal for gymgoers, this quartet of bath and body essentials features caffeine-enriched shampoo, cedar wood-scented shower foam, cooling shower gel, and body lotion with activated charcoal.

3. Lush CDB Gift, £28

Cannabidiol – aka CBD, the active ingredient in cannabis that won’t actually get you high – has been a huge trend in skincare and wellness recently.

This set contains a CBD-infused bubble bar, bath bomb and massage bar, so you can reap the relaxing benefits of cannabidiol.

4. Molton Brown Re-charge Black Pepper Travel Gift Set, £28

For the jet setter who always wants to look (and smell) good, this trio is just the ticket.

Alongside shower gel and body lotion in Molton Brown’s much-loved Black Pepper scent, you get a mini eau de toilette for spritzing on the go.

5. Harry’s Winston Total Face Care Set, £40

From shaving specialists Harry’s, this brightly coloured box brings together a limited edition Winston Christmas handle, two blade cartridges and four skincare must-haves (shave gel, face wash, post-shave balm and moisturiser), plus for an extra £10, the handle can be engraved with up to three letters – giving an extra personal touch.

6. Paco Rabanne 1 Million Eau de Toilette Gift Set, £54, The Perfume Shop

With notes of cinnamon, amber and leather, there’s a reason Paco Rabanne’s spicy scent has become a huge bestseller.

This festive collection contains 1 Million Eau de Toilette, deodorant and a dinky travel spray.

7. L’Occitane Eau de Cedrat Collection, £65

From L’Occitane’s citrusy scent family, this refreshing bath and body set comprises full-size Cedrat Eau de Toilette, shower gel and deodorant. Worth £89, it’s great value too.

8. Shiseido Men Holiday Kit, £77, Boots

For the man who takes his skincare routine seriously, only the finest products will do – like this potent trio of refreshing cleanser, moisturiser and eye cream from iconic Japanese brand Shiseido.

9. Dior Sauvage Sauvage Eau De Toilette Gift Box, £90, Harvey Nichols

Mega-selling Sauvage gets a festive makeover with this glittering gift edition, perfect for a Dior devotee who needs a top-up, or a man you want to douse in the incredibly seductive scent.