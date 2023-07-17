9 celebrities who are stylish in their 70s

While there will always be frighteningly young models, actors and music stars arriving on the showbiz scene, gone are the days when fashion icons had to be teens or 20-somethings.

Take the Queen, for example, who has been praised for how her style has evolved since she became part of the royal family.

Camilla tends to stick to a palette of cool and pale colours, wearing classic coat dresses with elegant accessories, but other famous 70-somethings favour a more exuberant approach.

As Camilla celebrates her 76th birthday (July 17), here are nine other stylish celebrity septuagenarians…

1. Cher

The virtually ageless singer (who is 77) was known for extremely skimpy and sparkly outfits early on in her career.

Nowadays, the pop icon is all about goth glam, often seen in all-black ensembles with a boho or rock-chick edge.

2. Helen Mirren

Acting icon Helen Mirren, 77, loves bold colour blocking, especially when it comes to high-profile premieres.

At this year’s Cannes Film Festival, the Oscar and Bafta winner donned a periwinkle Del Core gown and had her hair dyed blue to match.

3. Elton John

One of the music world’s greatest chameleons, Sir Elton John has given us some spectacular looks over the years, from his sparkly baseball outfit to his feather-tastic Louis XIV-inspired 50th birthday ensemble.

Now 76, the pop legend still impresses with his on-stage style. At his barnstorming Glastonbury set last month, he chose a shiny gold two-piece suit teamed with trademark colourful glasses.

4. Diana Ross

Another music star who has played the Glastonbury ‘legends’ slot, Diana Ross loves to hark back to her 1970s origins with her on-stage style.

The 79-year-old wore a series of dazzling outfits while performing at Glastonbury 2022 including a sparkling silver kimono-style gown.

5. Dolly Parton

Reigning as the queen of country music since the 1960s, Dolly Parton is all about big blonde hair and a bodycon silhouette.

Whether on stage or the red carpet, the 77-year-old is still rocking the kind of beaded and rhinestone-covered looks she wore at the start of her career.

6. Meryl Streep

Three-time Oscar winner Meryl Streep, 74, always looks elegant on the red carpet.

Beautifully combining classic and contemporary style, Streep alternates between flowing gowns and tailored suits.

7. Samuel L. Jackson

A streetwear style icon since the 1990s, movie legend Samuel L. Jackson, 74, never fails to impress with his bold tailored looks.

Giving Helen Mirren a run for her money on the red carpet at the 2019 London premiere of Glass, the actor wore a purple velvet suit teamed with a matching rollneck top and beanie hat.

8. Anna Wintour

Helping to launch the careers of many a modern style icon, Anna Wintour can lay claim to the title herself – and not just because of her trademark bob hair and sunglasses.

Long floral dresses and Chanel skirt suits are the 73-year-old’s staples, teamed with sandals in summer and knee-high boots in winter.

9. Sigourney Weaver

American actor Sigourney Weaver, 73, has long been a fan of the ‘quiet luxury’ look that’s become a huge trend this year.

The Alien and Avatar star often chooses menswear-inspired black power suits for red carpet appearances.