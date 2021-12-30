9 fashion trends we’re ready to leave in 2021

There are a few things we’d probably all like to leave behind in 2021 – the Omicron varient, the pingdemic and scandals about business meetings with wine and cheese – and there have been some sartorial fads we’ve seen enough of too.

While we wholeheartedly embrace fashion experimentation, here are some viral fashion trends we hope don’t make it into 2022.

1. Skirts over trousers

(Jonathan Brady/PA)

There’s an overwhelming theme in this list, and that’s the resurgence of Noughties trends. Remember when we used to inexplicably wear skirts over trousers? This questionable look seems to have made a comeback, but with a red carpet upgrade – as modelled by Cush Jumbo at the GQ Men of the Year Awards in September. We’d be OK if this fad was just a flash in the pan.

2. Logomania

This year, there’s been something of a trend for collaborations – think Balenciaga and Gucci, Fendi and Versace, Skims and Fendi (again). This means high fashion runways have been dominated by hybrid collections – all plastered with a load of logos.

Logomania has been building for a while, and this new era of collabs means it’s been taken to the next level. Our new year’s wish is for a more stripped-back approach to fashion, where logos aren’t everything.

3. Belt skirts

In a throwback to Christina Aguilera’s Dirrty era no one asked for, belt skirts made a comeback at Milan Fashion Week thanks to Miu Miu. These are skirts so tiny you can barely sit down in them.

4. Baggy jeans

Gen Z has apparently proclaimed skinny jeans ‘over’ and it has led to a rise in uber baggy pants. Case and point: Adam Sandler was named the top trending celebrity style star in Google’s Year in Search, and he’s known for his baggy trousers and tops.

5. Trucker hats

Another Noughties stalwart, the trucker hat – popularised by Von Dutch and celebrities like Paris Hilton in the 2000s – has slowly been creeping into our Instagram feeds this year. They’ve not even had a modern update – they look exactly like they did 15 years ago (plus, people are even styling them with tiny, under-the-shoulder handbags for a real throwback vibe).

Hulu is assuring our continued fascination with trucker hats, with the release of a new docuseries called The Curse Of Von Dutch: A Brand To Die For.

6. Extreme halter tops

Extreme crop tops ruled the roost in 2020, and the 2021 version of this risqué trend has been all about halter tops. This look can be achieved with just a scarf, expertly crossed over your chest and tied behind your neck. We’re absolutely not averse to showing a bit of skin – but this trend just doesn’t seem that secure!

7. Corsets

An obsession with Bridgerton took over the first part of the year, sparking a newfound love for corset tops. While there definitely were some cute options, the look became far too ubiquitous – we’re ready for something new in 2022.

8. Oversized tailoring

A chic baggy blazer has a time and place, but the trend for oversized tailoring was taken to the next level this year. We’re just not sure we can get on board with loose trousers trailing on the ground – practically, they sound like a nightmare.

9. Square-toed sandals

This was the overwhelming shoe trend of the summer: square-toed styles, most often seen with lots of straps and in bright colours. The style has been described as ‘flipper shoes’ – once you’ve heard that, it’s hard to shake the image.