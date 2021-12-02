9 gorgeous gift ideas for fashion lovers
Is there a fashion-obsessed female on your Christmas shopping list? A stylish gal who’s always up on the latest trends?
If you’re wondering what to buy that style-conscious someone, help is at hand. We’ve compiled a sartorial gift guide based on the trends that are huge this season – and will still be going strong next year.
From cosy knitwear and accessories to shiny shoes and dazzling jewellery, these chic presents are sure to please…
1. The statement midi dress
Scamp & Dude Black Snow Leopard Midi Dress, £89 (boots, stylist’s own)
Midi dresses are a key autumn/winter piece and this punchy animal print elevates the swishy silhouette.
2. The celestial earrings
Astrid & Miyu Crescent Moon Hoops in Gold, £65
Heavenly bodies have been a huge trend in the jewellery world this year. With just a hint of sparkle, these moon-embellished hoops are ideal for day or evening accessorising.
3. The feather pyjamas
Star by Julien Macdonald Feather Trim Pyjama Set, £59, Freemans (shoes, stylist’s own)
Not just for bedtime wear, feather-trimmed PJ sets have become the hottest look of party season when teamed with a pair of killer heels.
4. The bold blazer
Binky x Very Boucle Textured Military Blazer, £50
The tailoring boom of 2021 is showing no signs of slowing down. A double-breasted boucle blazer is a timeless classic.
5. The puffer bag
Aldo Rhiladia Bag, £50
Quilted bags have blown up this year – literally – with squishy puffer styles proudly carried by all the coolest Instagram style stars.
6. The asymmetric ring
Gold Vermeil Amethyst And Blue Topaz Ring by Fool’s Gold, £75, notonthehighstreet
Celebrities and trendsetters are all about quirky jewellery right now, meaning unusual, asymmetric rings are a must-have.
7. The fuzzy hat
8 Other Reasons Sherpa Bucket Hat, £35, Revolve
The Nineties bucket hat revival continues for winter with warm fuzzy versions in chic neutral hues.
8. The cool cardigan
River Island Blue Chunky Knit Cardigan, £45
From the catwalks to the high street, cardigans have made a major comeback this year. This puff-sleeve cropped style with sparkly buttons is a real beauty.
9. The chunky boots
Oliver Bonas Metallic Silver Chunky Leather Chelsea Ankle Boots, £110
Hefty, tread-sole boots are the only footwear to be seen in this winter. These silver beauties are a cut above the rest.
The best videos delivered daily
Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox