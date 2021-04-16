9 luscious lemon products to add to your skincare routine

There’s something so appealing about the zingy, zesty scent of lemon, especially when it comes to beauty products.

But did you know the juicy citrus fruit can also be a potent ingredient, delivering a host of benefits for your face and body?

And this season, there’s a bumper crop of new lemon-infused products to enjoy. Here’s our pick of the bunch…

Ole Henriksen Lemonade Smoothing Scrub

1. Ole Henriksen Lemonade Smoothing Scrub, £25, Boots

This dual-powered scrub combines the the chemical exfoliant effects of AHAs (alpha hydroxy acids) with the physical effects of lemon peel powder and sugar, to loosen and slough away dead skin cells.

Clarins Gentle Renewing Cleansing Mousse

2. Clarins Gentle Renewing Cleansing Mousse, £21.10, Escentual

Ideal for adding a daily hit of citrus goodness, this recently reformulated foaming cleanser washes away make-up, dirt and pollutants, with the help of lemon balm and tamarind pulp extract.

Bioré Clear & Bright Yuzu Lemon and Ginseng Jelly Cleanser

3. Bioré Clear & Bright Yuzu Lemon and Ginseng Jelly Cleanser, £6.99, Boots

Bothered by blocked pores? This gel-textured cleanser harnesses the power of yuzu – an Asian citrus fruit rich in vitamin C – and contains massaging beads to deeply cleanse, yet it’s mild enough for everyday use.

The Body Shop Lemon Purifying Face Wash

4. The Body Shop Lemon Purifying Face Wash, £11

Longing for that squeaky-clean feeling? Enriched with lemon essential oil, this scrumptiously scented face wash will leave even oily skin types feeling fresh and thoroughly cleansed.

Vitaskin Vitamin C Collagen Boosting Serum

5. Vitaskin Vitamin C Collagen Boosting Serum, £18, Holland and Barrett

Packed with glow-giving vitamin C derived from lemon peel extract, plus hydrating omega oils, this serum helps to brighten even the most tired of complexions. Apply after cleansing and before moisturising.

Holland & Barrett Vitamin C + Hyaluronic Acid Serum

6. Holland & Barrett Vitamin C + Hyaluronic Acid Serum, £10.04 (was £14.99)

With vitamin C to brighten and hyaluronic acid to plump out wrinkles, this lightweight anti-ageing serum contains lemon peel extract and can be used morning and night.

The Body Shop Green Tea and Lemon Mattifying Moisturiser For Men

7. The Body Shop Green Tea and Lemon Mattifying Moisturiser For Men, £12

Ideal for oily skin types, this gel moisturiser – enriched with green tea, lemon and aloe vera – sinks in quickly to leave a matte finish.

Burt's Bees Hand Cream with Shea Butter, Rosemary and Lemon

8. Burt’s Bees Hand Cream with Shea Butter, Rosemary and Lemon, £6.99

Combining shea butter and coconut oil with extracts of rosemary, lemon and orange, this moisturiser will leave your hands soft and beautifully scented.

ManCave Lemon & Oak Shower Gel

9. ManCave Lemon & Oak Shower Gel, £8

Awaken your senses with this superbly zesty shower gel, which is scented with lemon peel oil and contains aloe vera to moisturise.