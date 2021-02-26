9 of the best Golden Globes beauty looks from past ceremonies

While most of our make-up bags have been gathering dust, celebrities will no doubt be prepping their skin and planning their beauty looks for the upcoming Golden Globes

Tina Fey and Amy Poehler will once again be taking on hosting duties on March 1 – but this year, things will look a little different as they’ll be split between New York and Los Angeles.

Even with the new format, it’s still an opportunity for celebs to flex their creative muscles and have a bit of fun with their beauty looks. The Golden Globes has always been the perfect stage for some bold hair and make-up moments, and these are some of our favourites from over the years…

1. Lucy Boynton

Lucy Boynton is no stranger to experimental beauty looks, and for the 2020 ceremony went for futuristic make-up. A thick, glittery cat-eye was created with tiny crystals, matching Boynton’s metallic Louis Vuitton gown.

2. Viola Davis

Viola Davis stole the show in 2018 with her Diana Ross-style afro. The fact Davis wore her natural hair with pride won her legions of fans…

… and she paired the look with glamorous copper eyeshadow, strings of diamonds around her neck and a sleek Brandon Maxwell dress.

3. Emma Stone

Emma Stone’s 2019 beauty look was peach perfection; shimmering pink eyeshadow and a subtle lip, that gave the star a warm and iridescent glow. Make-up artist Rachel Goodwin said on Instagram she “wanted to pay homage to some of my favorite queens of Hollywood’s golden age”, including actor Carole Lombard.

4. Priyanka Chopra Jonas

You can’t go wrong with a bold lip. Priyanka Chopra Jonas kept her look simple in 2017 with loose waves and a subtle smoky eye, so her dark, plum coloured lipstick could really stand out.

5. Jennifer Lawrence

Jennifer Lawrence also chose a bold lip for the 2016 Golden Globes, matching her fire engine red lips to her Dior dress.

6. Lupita Nyong’o

Purple eyeshadow isn’t the easiest look to pull off, but Lupita Nyong’o did so with aplomb in 2015. She went for the ‘more is more’ approach to her red carpet look, styling glittery purple shadow and shimmering pink lips, perfectly matching her playful Giambattista Valli gown.

7. Lady Gaga

With a such a voluminous, ice blue Valentino gown, most people would tone down their beauty look, but Lady Gaga isn’t your average fashionista, and she decided to dye her hair to match in 2019 – sweeping it up into an elegant updo.

8. Kerry Washington

Gen Z might have proclaimed side parts ‘over’, but in 2020 Kerry Washington showed how the style can still look amazing. Paired with a bright red lip and an experimental silver body harness, Washington’s whole look was effortlessly chic.

9. Beyonce

For her surprise appearance at the 2020 ceremony, Beyonce kept her make-up simple with bronze-toned eyeshadow and lips. This meant her hair really shone: straight locks grazing her waist, like a blonde version of Cher’s 1973 Golden Globes hairstyle.