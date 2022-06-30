30 June 2022

9 of the best tote bags for lazy beach days

By NewsChain Lifestyle
30 June 2022

As well as your fave bikini or one-piece, a cool cover-up, sunnies and sandals, the other fashion must-have required for a long, lazy beach day?

It’s got to be a tote bag, preferably one big enough to rival Mary Poppins’ famous carpet bag for it’s everything-but-the-kitchen-sink capacity.

Whether you’re holidaying somewhere hot or venturing on a seaside excursion at home, a trusty tote not only completes your outfit, it lets you lug all your sunbathing essentials in style.

So, what’s hot on the accessories front this season? Pink is proving popular, with pastel and bubblegum hues the ideal match for bright swimwear.

Woven textures and pretty prints – think deckchair stripes, gingham and florals – are perfect for jazzing up all-white beachwear.

But if you’re more of a minimalist, you’ll be glad to know that natural straw and nautical-inspired navy designs are on offer, too.

Before you hit the beach, be sure to grab one of these tote-ally awesome bags…

(Monsoon/PA)

1. Monsoon Textile Shopper Bag, £49; Cotton Crochet Stitch Dress in Ivory, £80

(Hush/PA)

2. Hush Folly Tote Bag, £49; Textured Cropped Bikini Top, £39; Textured High Leg Bikini Bottoms, £29; Kapalua Studded Sandals, £65 (were £99)

(Freemans/PA)

3. Brakeburn Stripe Beach Bag, £32.99, Freemans

(FatFace/PA)

4. FatFace Tiana Textured Beach Bag, £35

(Very/PA)

5. Barbour Christie Tote in Pink, £26.40 (was £57), Very

(River Island/PA)

6. River Island Blue Woven Shopper Bag, £38

(Oliver Bonas/PA)

7. Oliver Bonas Striped Yellow & Pink Canvas Cotton Shopper Bag, £32

(Matalan/PA)

8. Matalan Stripe Woven Picnic Bag, £15

(Shoezone/PA)

9. Shoezone Multi Coloured Tropical Print Beach Bag, £9.99

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

William and Kate pay tribute to ‘inspirational’ Deborah James following her death from bowel cancer, aged 40

news

Meghan Markle claims US abortion ruling tells women they ‘don’t matter’

world news

Ghislaine Maxwell speaks to victims in court: I hope my sentence brings you peace and finality

world news