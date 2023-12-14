9 of the most stylish accessories to keep you warm this winter
Sometimes it takes a super chilly cold snap to spark snuggle season – and remind you how winter woollies are a wardrobe essential.
And with so many brights on our radar, not to mention the ease of a pull-on with a pop of colour for an instant style update, or a flourish of fingerless gloves to show off your nail art, it’s time to dial up your daywear of fleecy extras…
Supersized scarves
The blanket scarf is the runaway hit, which will make you look every inch a fashionista. Essentially, the bigger, the brighter, the better!
Cited by Vogue as the biggest accessory trend across the autumn/winter 2023 collections, this is not a comforter to keep under wraps – wear it long and loose, then drape it over the back of your neck when the temperature plummets.
River Island Pink Heavyweight Scarf, £25
Hush Aspen Scarf, £39
Monsoon Check Blanket Scarf, £35
Hero hats
Versatile and up to date, the beanie continues to build its loyal following… and prove it’s more than a one-size suits all.
Go for chenille, cashmere or merino yarn for the softest pull-on – it’s the headgear of the moment to look effortlessly cool.
Fabletics The Velvet Beanie, £29
FatFace Colour Block Beanie Hat, £20
John Lewis ANYDAY Knitted Beanie, £15
Gorgeous gloves
From arm warmers to fingerless gloves, the added bonus of being finger-free is you can make a style statement out of these wristees – and get more mileage from your manicure.
After all, what’s the point of spending time in the salon only to cover up those bold shades, twinkly designs and two-tone looks with a run-of-the-mill mitten… leaving you fumbling for your phone.
JD Williams Pink Ribbed Fingerless Glove, £8.40 (was £14)
The White Company Essential Cashmere Wrist Warmers, £49
Hush Cashmere Leopard Wristwarmers, £39
