9 sensational silver looks to rock this party season

One of biggest fashion trends of 2023 has gone stratospheric as the end of the year approaches – silver is the shade to be seen in this festive season.

What started on the spring/summer catwalks with glitzy gowns at Dolce & Gabbana, Gucci, Jason Wu and Georgia Hardinge, went into overdrive with the arrival of Beyonce’s Renaissance World Tour.

The pop icon took to the stage in a series of ’70s disco-meets-cyber cowgirl looks, continuing to unveil ever more elaborate silver costumes as the tour progressed.

Fans followed suit, donning sequin-covered and metallic outfits to attend the show (it helped that the shops were full of catwalk-inspired designs all summer long).

Now, the festive fashion collections have landed, and they’re awash with shimmering silver pieces that are perfect for partying.

If it’s a sparkly frock you’re after, you’re spoilt for choice, with everything from bright, Beyonce-worthy sequinned minidresses, to midi and wrap styles in more muted tones.

The cool girl’s way to work the metallic look? It’s got to be a pair of foil trousers or mini skirt.

Teamed with a black top and blazer (glitzy heels are optional), we predict these shiny separates will come in handy next summer too.

For a sophisticated take on the trend, anchor your outfit around a gunmetal silver maxi skirt or wide-leg trousers, adding a satin blouse or strappy top.

Here’s our pick of the best silver party pieces to shop on the high street…

1. JD Williams Metallic Plisse Wrap Midi Dress, £45; Oversized Padded Clutch Bag, £25.50 (was £34); Savona Barely There Heeled Sandals, £25.60 (were £32)

2. Threadbare Women’s Silver Sequin Velour Mini Party Dress, £42

3. Roman Black Cold Shoulder Wrap Stretch Top, £32; Silver Wide Leg Sequin Stretch Trousers, £38 (shoes, stylist’s own)

4. The F&F Edit curated by Abbey Clancy Silver Sequin Bomber Jacket, £29.50; Silver Sequin Midi Skirt, £19.50, Tesco (available in store only)

5. Kaleidoscope Zebra Sequin Wrap Top, £44.25 (was £59); Freemans Coated Jeggings, £21 (were £35), Freemans

6. Matalan Silver Jacquard Midi Dress, £23

7. New Look Silver Sequin Split Hem Midaxi Skirt, £25.99

8. M&S Collection Metallic Mini A-Line Skirt, £29.50

9. River Island Black Chiffon Beaded Cami Top, £35; Silver Metallic Straight Leg Trousers, £45; Black Closed Back Heeled Sandals, £35

