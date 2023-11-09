9 sensational silver looks to rock this party season
One of biggest fashion trends of 2023 has gone stratospheric as the end of the year approaches – silver is the shade to be seen in this festive season.
What started on the spring/summer catwalks with glitzy gowns at Dolce & Gabbana, Gucci, Jason Wu and Georgia Hardinge, went into overdrive with the arrival of Beyonce’s Renaissance World Tour.
The pop icon took to the stage in a series of ’70s disco-meets-cyber cowgirl looks, continuing to unveil ever more elaborate silver costumes as the tour progressed.
Fans followed suit, donning sequin-covered and metallic outfits to attend the show (it helped that the shops were full of catwalk-inspired designs all summer long).
Now, the festive fashion collections have landed, and they’re awash with shimmering silver pieces that are perfect for partying.
If it’s a sparkly frock you’re after, you’re spoilt for choice, with everything from bright, Beyonce-worthy sequinned minidresses, to midi and wrap styles in more muted tones.
The cool girl’s way to work the metallic look? It’s got to be a pair of foil trousers or mini skirt.
Teamed with a black top and blazer (glitzy heels are optional), we predict these shiny separates will come in handy next summer too.
For a sophisticated take on the trend, anchor your outfit around a gunmetal silver maxi skirt or wide-leg trousers, adding a satin blouse or strappy top.
Here’s our pick of the best silver party pieces to shop on the high street…
1. JD Williams Metallic Plisse Wrap Midi Dress, £45; Oversized Padded Clutch Bag, £25.50 (was £34); Savona Barely There Heeled Sandals, £25.60 (were £32)
2. Threadbare Women’s Silver Sequin Velour Mini Party Dress, £42
3. Roman Black Cold Shoulder Wrap Stretch Top, £32; Silver Wide Leg Sequin Stretch Trousers, £38 (shoes, stylist’s own)
4. The F&F Edit curated by Abbey Clancy Silver Sequin Bomber Jacket, £29.50; Silver Sequin Midi Skirt, £19.50, Tesco (available in store only)
5. Kaleidoscope Zebra Sequin Wrap Top, £44.25 (was £59); Freemans Coated Jeggings, £21 (were £35), Freemans
6. Matalan Silver Jacquard Midi Dress, £23
7. New Look Silver Sequin Split Hem Midaxi Skirt, £25.99
8. M&S Collection Metallic Mini A-Line Skirt, £29.50
9. River Island Black Chiffon Beaded Cami Top, £35; Silver Metallic Straight Leg Trousers, £45; Black Closed Back Heeled Sandals, £35
