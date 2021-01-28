9 sexy lingerie sets to spice up your Valentine’s night in
Usually at this time of year, loved-up couples might be excitedly making restaurant reservations, or deciding which trendy cocktail bar to visit on February 14.
Sadly, the pandemic has got our love lives locked down right now, so a romantic night in (possibly on Zoom!) is pretty much your only option for celebrating the Feast of St Valentine.
Looking on the bright side, that means you won’t be shelling out for champagne or a Michelin-starred meal, so why not treat yourself to – or gift your special someone – a new outfit? And by outfit, we mean some very sexy undergarments.
Here’s our pick of hottest lingerie to get you in the mood for Valentine’s Day…
Red alert
Like scarlet lipstick and bouquets of crimson roses, red lingerie will never go out of style. If pillar-box red is a bit too bright for you, opt for a deeper burgundy or cherry hue.
1. Figleaves Red Pulse Lace Underwired Balcony Bra B-G, £28; Red Pulse Lace Thong, £14
2. Janet Reger Off Shoulder Underwired Bustier, £78; Janet Reger Lace Brazilian Briefs, £15, Kaleidoscope
3. Pour Moi Contradiction Suspense Underwired Body – Red, £40
Black magic
Classic black is always a chic choice. For a softly sexy option, try a silky teddy instead of separate bra and briefs – it’s like the LBD of lingerie.
4. Boux Avenue Poppy Embroidery Balconette Bra Black & Light Pink, £36; Poppy Embroidery Briefs Black & Light Pink, £16
5. New Look Black Velvet Guipure Lace Mesh Trim Longline Bra, £16.99; Black Velvet Mesh Trim Thong, £5.99
6. Bluebella Erin Teddy Black, £36
Pastel power
Pretty pastels, like lavender and blush pink, offer a subtle way to glam up for Valentine’s Day, with delicate lace and floral detailing adding interest to simple silhouettes.
7. Ann Summers The Blossom Body, £55; The Blossom Stockings, £9
8. Marks and Spencer Pink Mix Floral Tattoo Embroidered Push Up Bra A-DD, £22.50; Pink Mix Floral Tattoo Embroidered High Leg Knickers, £8
9. M&Co Padded Lace Underwire Bra, £18.99; High Leg Lace Brief, £4.99 (was £6.99)