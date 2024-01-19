9 winter skin saviours to combat dryness

With a plunge in temperatures, biting wind and low humidity, chances are your skin is looking far from radiant.

Banded with hot air blasting from shop entrances and central heating contributing to parched, itchy skin, it’s more important than ever to up your skincare regime.

To give your hair, face, hands and body a moisture boost, here’s what’s on our hot list…

Hair

1. I Am Proud Hair Revival – Leave-in Scalp and Hair Moisturiser, £8.95

The cold weather can trigger any number of issues, but specifically, it can cause dry, dull hair – which isn’t going to turn heads. Step in a leave-in scalp and hair moisturiser to bring your locks back to life. This handy lightweight spray receives high praise for repairing damage caused by heated styling products and penetrates the scalp with soothing prebiotic and complex oils. Simply spritz on damp hair and scalp and style as usual.

2. Christophe Robin Regenerating Mask with Prickly Pear Oil, £40 for 250ml, Look Fantastic

With his cult following, famous French hair colourist Christophe Robin has long looked after supermodels and countless celebrities. Furthermore, his A-list range of products are specifically formulated to restore elasticity, avoid breakage, boost the texture and colour of your hair colour, whether it’s natural or dyed. A bestseller, this regenerating mask seals split ends, treats strands and frayed ends, transforms the appearance and keeps your crowning glory looking lustrous.

Body

3. First Aid Beauty Ultra Repair Cream, £31.90 for 170g, Sephora

This richly layered formula makes moisturising your body a spa-like experience without the worry of irritating sore or eczema-prone skin. Providing much-needed relief for scaly, itchy skin, its ultra-hydrating properties include colloidal oatmeal and shea butter to soften and smooth, from head to toe.

4. C. O. Bigelow Lemon Body Cream No.005, £59.50 for 907g, Liberty

Call it modern day apothecary, but this lemon body cream goes back to basics and its recipe remains unchanged since 1870. With its gently scented, non-greasy citrus formula, this plant-based body moisturiser is dedicated to the task of leaving your skin silky soft, nourished and hydrated, thanks to skin- replenishing ingredients such as caprylic triglyceride, illipe butter, glycerine and natural compounds.

Hands

5. Origins Peace Of Mind Moisturizing Hand Cream, £18 for 75ml

One of the hardest-working parts of our body and continually exposed to the elements, hands are the first to feel the adverse effects of cold weather. Boasting ‘hydrating heroes’ such as meadowfoam seed oil along with an essential oil blend of peppermint, basil and eucalyptus to sooth the senses, there’s lots to love about this new launch.

6. L’Occitane Shea Butter Hand Cream, £22 for 150ml

Their bestselling, award-winning hand cream, it’s no secret one of these gems is sold every three seconds – and a lifesaver that lives up to expectation. A must-have emollient for nourishing dry cuticles too, with 20% shea butter (rub in twice a day, especially before bedtime), it will make the driest hands feel hydrated and loved again.

Face

7. Ultra Violette Supreme Screen SPF 50+ Hydrating Skinscreen, £34 for 50ml

If you’re jetting off for some winter sun or hitting the ski slopes, the greatest gift you can give your skin is a moisturising barrier with a high SPF formula to protect you from the sun’s harmful rays. Ideal for normal to dry skin, this one’s a moisturiser, sun protector and primer all-in-one. What’s more, its an everyday essential to protect against sun-induced skin damage, as well as dryness.

8. Chanel Hydra Beauty Crème, £58 for 50ml, Boots

An epic face cream with excellent credentials, Chanel’s radiance-enhancing hydrating cream makes the cut every time with its camellia extract to help hydrate, rejuvenate and keep your skin at its optimal moisture level. With antioxidants to strengthen and protect against environmental aggressors, apply morning and night to give your complexion a new lease of life.

9. Dermalogica Stabilizing Repair Cream, Barrier-Repairing Moisturiser, £65 for 50ml

Freezing temperatures can cause flare-ups, especially if you’re prone to psoriasis or redness. And whether it’s eradicating irritation, sensitivity or helping to seal in moisture, Dermalogica’s repair cream is a godsend for anyone who suffers from rosacea or reactive skin concerns. With skin-soothing Boerhavia diffusa root and nourishing lipids to reduce redness and discomfort, those skin flushes could be a thing of the past.