All the best on-stage fashion from the Coronation Concert

Katy Perry stole the show in the fashion stakes at the Coronation Concert in a huge custom made Vivienne Westwood ball gown.

The 38-year-old US singer gave a rendition of her hit tracks Roar and Firework in the grounds of Windsor Castle on Sunday.

Her voluminous gown, made with gold metallic leatherette, featured a train and separate sleeves, a sculpted bodice and plunging neckline.

It had a definite 18-century silhouette and was “baroque-inspired” according to a post by the brand on Instagram.

The dress is based on a bridal gown from a classic 2006 Vivienne Westwood Gold Label collection.

However, many viewers commented on Twitter that it resembled a gold Quality Street toffee penny wrapper.

Singer Tiwa Savage continued the metallic theme with a stunning off-the-shoulder dress by Nigerian designer Lanre Da Silva Ajayi.

The gown featured a corseted bodice, a ruffled accent and a flowing skirt. Attached was a long sash that draped from the waist to the floor.

The vivid green colour may have been a nod to the flag of the singer’s home country of Nigeria.

Never one to shy away from the fashion spotlight, Nicole Scherzinger paid tribute to the King in a royal blue velvet gown.

The design by Nicolas Jebran featured an exposed mesh corset with embroidered detailing and an asymmetric skirt.

The 44-year-old, who sang Reflection from Mulan, topped off the look with jewellery by Aariya Diamonds.

Meanwhile, Paloma Faith was bang on trend with a hot pink Roksanda dress with oversize balloon sleeves.

The singer paired it with long black latex gloves and a black belt to cinch in the waist.

The 41-year-old didn’t stop at just one showstopping look, changing backstage into a bespoke Vivienne Westwood draped corseted dress in dove grey silk taffeta with a layered tulle petticoat.

She paired it with the brand’s Climate Revolution T-shirt, showing her support for the Vivienne Foundation – which was perfectly in keeping with the King’s sustainability message.

Olly Murs went much more minimalist with a simple ivory suit over a white tank top, which he paired with pointy-toed boots.

US singer and Prince’s Trust ambassador Lionel Richie wore a sparkly white tailcoat to belt out classics like All Night Long (All Nigh) and Easy.