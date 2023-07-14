14 July 2023

All the best Wimbledon fashion looks, from Kate to David Beckham

For fashion fans, Wimbledon is all about celebrity spectator style.

Famous faces always dress to impress when attending the iconic tennis tournament – and this year was no exception.

A slew of royals, athletes, actors, music legends and a few national treasures were spotted in the stands at SW19.

These are the best-dressed celebs from Wimbledon 2023…

Princess of Wales

Nodding to the traditional ‘Wimbledon whites’ rule (players must adhere to a strict all-white dress code on court), the Princess of Wales donned a mint green and white Balmain blazer with a white pleated skirt and court heels.

The Queen

Also tapping into the white theme, the Queen wore a pleated midi dress by Fiona Clare with beige suede heels and handbag.

David Beckham

A long-time regular in the royal box, David Beckham always looks dapper when visiting Centre Court.

The former footballer wore a brown double-breasted blazer and tie with a striped shirt and off-white trousers.

Emma Corrin

The Crown star Emma Corrin, known for their androgynous style, chose a summery cream short suit with a white shirt and beige tie from Polo Ralph Lauren.

Alexa Chung

Fashion icon Alexa Chung opted for a laidback look, teaming a utility shirt and blue jeans with a purple cable knit sweater slung around her shoulders.

The presenter elevated her outfit with black patent peep-toe wedges and a cool suede mini bag.

Tom Hiddleston

Actor Tom Hiddleston matched with his mother Diana in a dark blue ensemble.

The Loki star wore a midnight blue suit and navy tie with Ray-Ban sunglasses.

Sienna Miller

Always nailing summer style, whether at Glastonbury or Wimbledon, actor Sienna Miller donned a vintage-style sky blue and white pinstripe two-piece and carried a navy woven bag.

Princess Beatrice

Sitting in the royal box for the semi-final between Novak Djokovic and Jannik Sinner, Princess Beatrice wore a blush pink shirtdress and carried a trendy woven clutch bag.

Mary Berry

Baking legend Dame Mary Berry, 88, chose a pretty aqua blue floral dress accessorised with a beaded necklace and gold watch.

George Russell

Fresh from the British Grand Prix, Formula 1 driver George Russell was pictured in the royal box with girlfriend Carmen Montero Mundt.

The Mercedes driver chose a cream double-breasted suit with a blue shirt and navy tie for the occasion.

Jourdan Dunn

British model Jourdan Dunn opted for a sunny colour palette, teaming a pastel yellow cable knit jumper with a floaty silk skirt.

