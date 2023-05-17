All the glittering fashion from Cannes film festival opening night

The 2023 Cannes film festival has kicked off in suitable style, with Elle Fanning, Brie Larson, Helen Mirren and more taking to the red carpet.

The annual event (running until May 27) opened with a screening of Jeanne Du Barry, a historical drama starring Johnny Depp as King Louis XV.

The Great actor Elle Fanning – who made history as the youngest person to serve as a jury member at the Cannes Film Festival in 2019 – returned to the event in suitable style, wearing a sculptural gown from British brand Alexander McQueen.

The label described it on Instagram as a “custom-made pale pink tulle orchid dress with Paris net, silver bugle bead and crystal embroidery”.

The heavy beading of the bodice echoes the custom jumpsuit Beyonce has been wearing on her Renaissance tour.

As one of this year’s jury members, Captain Marvel star Brie Larson will be giving us plenty of glamorous red carpet looks over the coming days.

For the opening night of the festival, she wore a look straight off the Chanel runway – a golden beaded dress with a shimmering underlay, from the cruise collection debuted in Los Angeles last week.

Supermodel Naomi Campbell continued the trend for sparkling outfits in a fully sequinned silver column gown from French label Celine, worn with an effortlessly cool pair of white sunglasses.

The festival was a family affair for the Zeta Douglas clan, as Michael Douglas received the honorary Palme d’Or – the highest prize awarded at Cannes.

For the red carpet, Welsh actor Catherine Zeta-Jones – recently known for her role as Morticia Addams in Netflix show Wednesday – wore a scarlett chiffon gown with a plunging neckline and asymmetric cape detailing, while Douglas was dapper in a classic tuxedo, and their daughter Carys Zeta Douglas, 20, made her Cannes debut in an ethereal, semi-sheer white lace gown by Elie Saab.

Helen Mirren showed off a cutting edge blue hairstyle at Cannes, matching her perfectly tailored periwinkle gown by Milanese fashion house Del Core.

Kill Bill actor Uma Thurman chose an unique colour scheme for her Cannes outfit: a structured nude gown with a dramatic red coat, all by Dior.

Chinese actor Fan Bingbing is a familiar face at the Cannes festival, and has made a name for herself with experimental and ostentatious fashion choices.

This year seems to be no different, with Bingbing turning heads in a dramatic ball gown by Christopher Bu, with a vibrant print depicting trees and a tiger. She brought out the green tones of the dress with emerald earrings.

Brazilian model Alessandra Ambrosio channelled Seventies disco in her Elie Saab look – a slinky mauve dress with a built-in hood and sparkling accents.

She wore a coordinating statement necklace, describing it on Instagram as “inspired by Milan’s groundbreaking architectural landscape”.

Guardians Of The Galaxy actor Pom Klementieff tapped into the red carpet trend for gloves, wearing a bright purple Versace gown with built-in gloves, a dramatic leg slit and visible boning on the corset.

French model Cindy Bruna was one of the few women on the red carpet opting against a dress. Instead, she wore an extremely chic slouchy suit by Act N°1, with black tulle detailing cascading from the waist and a chunky necklace.

Known for her recent role in The White Lotus, Italian actor Simona Tabasco went for full glamour in Cannes. She wore a backless red gown with a sweeping train by Lanvin, and had her hair in an elegant updo with Audrey Hepburn-style baby bangs.