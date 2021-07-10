All the times Dua Lipa tried to convince us the Noughties were back

Looking at Dua Lipa’s Instagram page is like stepping into a time warp. If you didn’t know any better, you’d think she was reposting outfits we lusted after in the early-2000s.

Fashion works in cycles: a few years ago, everything seemed plucked out of the 1990s, and now, trendsetters like Lipa – along with the likes of Bella Hadid and Hailey Bieber – are leading the charge for all things Noughties.

Lipa has long been obsessed with fashion – before making it as a bestselling popstar, she modelled and had a fashion blog. Her future might lie in clothes, as she told British Vogue: “I’d love to do something fun in terms of fashion. At the moment, my focus is music, but I want to be able to branch out and do something else. I would love to start a brand at some point, even if I start off really small. I have to take it in baby steps.”

Before we see a Juicy Couture-inspired fashion line from Lipa, let’s take a look at all the times she championed Noughties fashion and beauty trends…

Visible thongs

Showing your thong above low-rise jeans was a Noughties trend beloved by everyone from Amy Winehouse to Britney Spears. Lipa’s take on the look was a bit more sophisticated: on holiday in Mexico in January 2021, she wore a strappy black evening gown with built-in thong details. She’s not the only star getting in on the G-string action – Kim Kardashian has also worn a similar dress by Givenchy.

Bandanas

Bandanas rose to popularity in the 1990s, with hip-hop stars like Tupac and Aaliyah championing the look. By the Noughties, it was the must-have accessory: you didn’t just put it on your head, you could also wear it as a top or skirt – the sky really was the limit. Lipa kept her take on the bandana simple but luxurious, using a Louis Vuitton scarf.

Hair clips

The Noughties wasn’t about subtlety; instead many of us adopted a ‘more is more’ approach to fashion and beauty. One thing we loved to pile on? Hair clips, and lot of them – even if they weren’t actually doing anything.

Butterflies on everything

Dua Lipa Blow Kiss GIF by Recording Academy / GRAMMYs - Find & Share on GIPHY" srcset="https://media2.giphy.com/media/MQLG2fARpv5MhIbmiG/giphy.gif 480w, https://media2.giphy.com/media/MQLG2fARpv5MhIbmiG/giphy.gif?w=320 320w, https://media2.giphy.com/media/MQLG2fARpv5MhIbmiG/giphy.gif?w=480 480w" sizes="(max-width: 480px) 100vw, 480px">

Were you really a girl in the Noughties, if you didn’t have at least a few tops emblazoned with butterflies? For the 2021 Grammy Awards, Lipa took this butterfly obsession to another level, with a pink, sparkly custom-made dress from Versace.

Low-rise jeans

Style stars and influencers are still trying to convince us low-rise jeans are back. We’re doing our best to resist.

Paris Hilton-inspired minidresses

Paris Hilton made fashion history in 2002 when she wore a sparkling minidress by Julien Macdonald for her 21st birthday party – a look Lipa can’t get enough of. The singer is often seen in glittering minidresses with classic Hilton touches, including cowl necks and halter tops.

Halter tops

Speaking of: does it get more Y2K than a halter top? In this snap, Lipa is living our Noughties fashion dreams in the classic ‘jeans and a nice top’ combo.

Blue eyeshadow

Popular in both the Nineties and Noughties, bright blue eyeshadow really takes us back. Bonus points go to Lipa for pairing it with another throwback beauty trend: two thick strands of hair framing her face.

Mini handbags

Impractical but oh-so cute, the trend for a tiny handbag nestling under your armpit is one we can’t help but love.