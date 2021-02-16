Amanda Holden turns 50: Her best fashion moments from the Nineties to now

Amanda Holden is celebrating a milestone birthday and she’s doing it in style, having already shown off one glamorous outfit to mark the big 5-0.

Braving icy temperatures, the radio presenter opted for winter whites in a long-sleeved, V-front ASOS dress and strappy heeled sandals while toasting the occasion on her Heart FM show.

Amanda Holden 50th birthday (PA Wire)

During a career that’s spanned four decades, the actor turned presenter and Britain’s Got Talent judge has always impressed with her sartorial choices, particularly when it comes to the red carpet.

To mark her big birthday on February 16, we look back at some of Holden’s best ever fashion moments…

The red lace number

Actress Amanda Holden (right) arrives at the Royal Albert Hall in London for the National Television Awards. (PA Archive)

Starting her career as a TV actor with roles in series like EastEnders and The Bill, Holden has been a regular on the red carpet for more than 20 years. This red scoop neck dress and delicate choker, as seen at the 1998 National Television Awards, is a classic late-Nineties look.

The white lace gown

Amanda TV BAFTAS Holden (PA Archive)

Bringing bridalwear vibes to the red carpet, the actor looked stunning in a white lace gown when she attended the Bafta TV awards 2002 with then-husband Les Dennis.

The boho look

Amanda Holden British Independent Film Awards (PA Archive)

Embracing the mid-Noughties boho trend, the actor paired this floral corset dress with orange satin heels and a fan-shaped clutch bag at the British Independent Film Awards 2004.

The peach gown

Amanda Holden at the 2008 National Television Awards at the Royal Albert Hall (PA Archive)

After being appointed judge on Britain’s Got Talent in 2006, Holden started to up her game on the red carpet. She donned this plunging peach chiffon gown with a thigh slit and sequinned star embellishment for the National TV Awards 2008.

The midnight blue moment

GQ Men Of The Year Awards 2010 – Arrivals – London (PA Archive)

Bringing understated glamour to the 2010 GQ Men of the Year Awards, Holden teamed her midnight blue one-shoulder gown and matching clutch with a beautiful backcombed updo.

The mermaid dress

Amanda Holden at the 2013 Glamour Women of the Year Awards in Berkeley Square, London (PA Archive)

Opting for a more fashion-forward look than usual, at the Glamour Women of the Year Awards 2013 Holden wore a pale green and grey chiffon dress with a nude bodice and a sparkly sleeve, the look giving us major mermaid vibes.

The colour block frock

Amanda Holden at Britain’s Got Talent 2015 Launch – London (PA Archive)

Looking suitably summery at the 2015 Britain’s Got Talent launch, the judge sported a pastel colour block dress by French designer Roland Mouret.

The pink gown

Amanda Holden attending the Virgin TV British Academy Television Awards 2018 held at the Royal Festival Hall, Southbank Centre, London. (PA Archive)

Looking fabulous is fuchsia, Holden chose a show-stopping full-skirted satin gown for the 2018 Bafta TV awards, which she accessorised with a delicate brooch and simple drop earrings.

The jumpsuit

Amanda Holden at Global’s Make Some Noise Night in London. (PA Archive)

Proving that sometimes less is more when it comes to fashion, Holden donned this crisp white asymmetrical jumpsuit at a Global charity event in 2019. Her only accessory? Extra long black nails.

The Pretty Woman dress

Paying homage to a Hollywood style icon, in this brown and white polka dot dress Holden was channelling Julia Roberts’ character in Pretty Woman.

The golden gown

For 2020’s Britain’s Got Talent final Holden pulled out all the stops in a glittering crystal-covered gown by British couture designer Jennifer Clair.