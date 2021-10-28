Angelina Jolie has been hitting up red carpets all over the world to promote her new Marvel film Eternals, and she’s taken some of her children along for the ride.

The 46-year-old has turned heads with her fashion choices – including a controversial ‘chin cuff’ and a knock-out silver Versace gown – but it’s her children who have stirred up the most buzz.

For the LA premiere, Jolie told ET: “My kids are all mixed with vintage, and in my old Oscars dress. We did all vintage and upcycled my old stuff.”

Zahara, 16, stunned in a silver beaded Elie Saab gown, originally worn by Jolie to the 2014 Academy Awards. Her sister Shiloh, 15, also chose a familiar outfit – what looks to be a tan dress worn by Jolie at the French Apidology Observatory in July 2021.

Angelina Jolie at the 2014 Academy Awards (Alamy/PA)

While Zahara kept her outfit classic, Shiloh mixed things up a bit. If she is wearing her mum’s old dress, she breathed new life into it by creating an unusual asymmetric hemline.

This wasn’t the only red carpet recycling moment – for the UK premiere of Eternals, Shiloh once again dipped into her mother’s glamorous archives. This time, she chose a monochromatic Dior gown – originally worn by Jolie on the press tour for Maleficent 2 in 2019.

Angelina Jolie, third from left, poses with her children Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, from left, Zahara Jolie-Pitt, Vivienne Jolie-Pitt, Maddox Jolie-Pitt and Knox Jolie-Pitt (Joel C Ryan/AP)

The dress was originally full-length, but Shiloh’s version has been altered to fall above the knee, creating a bit more of a youthful look for the teenager.

The pandemic caused many of us to slow down and re-evaluate our relationship with fashion. Lots of people have committed to a more conscious way of shopping, as we become more aware of our environmental impact. A 2017 report from the Ellen MacArthur Foundation found textiles production emitted a total of 1.2 billion tonnes of greenhouse gases every year – a shocking number that is more than international flights and maritime shipping combined.

However, as red carpet events go back to a pre-pandemic normal, sustainability seems to have faded into the background in favour of a revolving door of new, fashion-forward outfits. That’s why it’s so refreshing to see Jolie’s children re-wearing her dresses – not only do they look amazing, but they’re also sending a positive message about sustainability.

Celebrities have to walk countless red carpets every year, and there’s an unspoken expectation to wear something fresh and cutting-edge every time. Their wardrobes must be full of outfits that have only been worn once – not only a huge environmental waste, but also a shame to condemn gorgeous designer looks to the closet.

Angelina Jolie and her children on the red carpet in London (Yui Mok/PA)

The Jolie-Pitts have set a new standard for re-wearing, upcycling and clothes swapping – something that’s so refreshing to see, and we can only hope the teenagers are an example for everyone else in Hollywood to follow.

And who can blame them for wanting to raid Jolie’s enviable wardrobe? We can’t wait to see what iconic look they pick out next – maybe the chic tuxedo Jolie wore to the 2014 Baftas, or the canary yellow gown from the 2007 Cannes Film Festival. Particularly if they start customising her looks, the options really are endless.