Are you ready for the return of the micro mini skirt?

Attention, fashion fans, this is not a drill: the mini skirt is back. And when we say mini we mean really mini.

After countless seasons in which swishy midi skirts (often paired with knee-high boots) were the height of sophistication, the spring/summer catwalks were packed with thigh-skimming styles and lots of bare legs.

The SS22 minis largely fell into two camps. As seen at Chanel, Moschino, Courreges and Hermes, structured, A-line skirts had a cool Sixties feel when teamed with boxy blazer and jackets.

Then there were the uber-short micro versions at Balmain, Missoni, KNWLS and Alberta Ferretti. Inspired by the Nineties and Noughties, they left miles of leg and midriff on show.

The mini that got tongues wagging the most, however, was the beige pleated number at Prada.

Paired with a blue cotton shirt, the preppy skirt appeared to have been spliced right before it hit the runway, with frayed edges and pockets peeking out from underneath.

So, are you thrilled about the return of micro mini? Or have you got a wardrobe full of calf-length skirts that you’re not ready to give up?

Well, you may be relieved to hear that the high street take on the trend isn’t quite so alarming.

The spring/summer collections, starting to land in stores and online now, are full of cool, Sixties-inspired A-line skirts that look chic teamed with roll neck knits, tights and boots or longline blazers and minimalist trainers.

For summer, a Noughties-style denim mini will be a must-have, in either classic indigo or Prada-inspired beige.

Ready to embark on your mini adventure? Here’s our pick of the chicest skirts in the shops…

(Mango/PA)

Mango Cropped Blazer with Buttons, £69.99; Ribbed Cotton T-shirt, £17.99; Pleat Miniskirt, £29.99; Strappy Heeled Sandals, £35.99

(Oasis/PA)

Oasis Cotton Slub T Shirt, £14.40 (was £18); Contrast Trim Tweed Mini Skirt, £36 (was £45)

(Baukjen/PA)

Baukjen Maybury Recycled Quilted Coat, £249; Organic Denim Jacket, £89 (was £149); Ayla Top, £59; Tate Organic Mini Skirt, £89 (shoes and socks, stylist’s own)

(River Island/PA)

River Island Black Checkerboard Cropped Bomber Jacket, £42; Black Checkerboard Mini Skirt, £30

(Karen Millen/PA)

Karen Millen Viscose Blend Rib Knit Trimmed Zip Front Top, £36 (was £45); Petite Contrast Check Tweed Mini Skirt, £103.20 (was £129)

(Warehouse/PA)

Warehouse Tapestry Pelmet Skirt, £39.20 (was £49)

(Oliver Bonas/PA)

Oliver Bonas Denim Patched & Button Blue Mini Skirt, £49.50

(Ted Baker/PA)

Ted Baker Ravima Clay Denim Mini Skirt, £95

(New Look/PA)

New Look Yellow Check High Waist Split Hem Mini Skirt, £17.99