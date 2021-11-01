As Florence Pugh goes for the big chop, what should you consider before cutting your hair off?

Normally known for her long, blonde hair, Florence Pugh has made a dramatic change: she’s chopped off her locks and dyed them brown.

The 25-year-old is now a card-carrying member of the pixie crop club, and her new look has certainly gone down well. Ariana Grande commented on her Instagram post: “i am crying stunning,” actor Joey King wrote: “I love it” and Arlo Parks simply commented: “YES YES YES.”

TODO: define component type factbox

Even though we all know it will grow back, opting for a haircut can be a huge move. Director of SALON64 Ricky Walters says: “They say your hair is the ultimate accessory that you never take off. For some clients who have had long hair their entire life, trips to the hairdressers for little trims are terrifying enough.”

In his experience, people who want to change their hair “are looking to change their lives – with many big chops happening post-romantic break-up or [after] a life-changing event”.

This hints at how emotionally charged a haircut can be, with Walters suggesting it can also be “enlightening”, giving you a “new lease of life and adrenaline rush”.

While it’s certainly not something to be rushed into, Walters recommends that everyone experience the big chop “at least once”. You might be surprised by how much a haircut can change how people view you – and how you see yourself. “It can give you the perception of a wild side, or even a corporate [vibe],” says Walters. “Haircuts have the ability to not only enhance your best features, but also hide the areas you’re less keen to show off.”

If you’re considering taking the plunge, Walters’ top piece of advice is to do your research. “Start by collecting images of shorter hair you like,” he says. “Create two mood boards: one of hair you love and one of hair you hate – show both to the hairdresser.”

This will help you really nail down what style you want – but if you’re not “excited about the idea of the new look”, Walters suggests “now is not the time to take the plunge”.

TODO: define component type factbox

He also wants to clear up a few misconceptions around short hair – namely that it requires less maintenance. “All hair needs your help to make it look good, and if you find you often tie your hair up as a quick fix – remember you may no longer have this option,” he says.

If you’ve found the right style and lopped off your hair, Walters recommends patience. He says: “Give your new look a week or two to settle in. Freshly cut hair can often look freshly cut and sometimes hair needs a little downtime to recover after a big chop.

TODO: define component type factbox

“Save your judgment for a couple of weeks. Ask your hairdresser, while in the chair, on best products and styling tips for your new do.”

Pugh isn’t the only celebrity rethinking her hair – in September Dawn French debuted a shorter cut as a transition towards full grey, and Storm Reid chopped her hair off and dyed it blonde for the Met Gala. It goes to show, if you’re ready for it, the big chop can be a positive and exciting step, no matter your age.