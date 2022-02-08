As Kate rocks another blazer, these are the tailored jacket trends to know

Over her years of royal service, the Duchess of Cambridge has really honed her personal style – and one thing she can always be relied on for is a sharp blazer.

Whether it’s dressed down with jeans or zhuzhed up with tailored trousers, Kate loves a blazer – and she’s shown off her latest look during a visit to PACT (Parents and Children Together) in south London, while learning about how communities can support parents and families.

(Victoria Jones/PA)

It’s a classic look for Kate: black straight-legged trousers, a sleek top and a grey checked blazer over the top. By keeping the rest of her outfit plain, the duchess, 40, really lets the blazer be the star of the show – plus it helps her hair is looking outrageously shiny and bouncy.

Kate’s definitely onto something – blazers are making something of a comeback, but in a whole host of different styles and silhouettes.

If you’re looking to dip your toes into the tailoring trend, try any of these chic styles…

Classic styles

Check blazers are a staple in Kate’s closet – worn here with red trousers on a visit in 2019 (Yui Mok/PA)

You can’t go wrong with a classic style of blazer – and there’s a reason Kate’s wardrobe is full of check and houndstooth tailoring.

Whether you go single or double-breasted, keep the colour palette muted in greys, blues, browns and blacks for understated elegance.

(New Look/PA)

New Look Blue Check Bouclé Double Breasted Blazer, £35.99

(Zara/PA)

Zara Tailored Check Blazer, £69.99

Baggy tailoring

Over the past few years, tailoring has become increasingly supersized – if you’re not quite ready for a baggy jacket paired with trousers trailing along the floor, get in on the trend with a boyfriend blazer.

To give yourself a bit of shape, you can wear this blazer with a belt around the middle; for the Princess Diana look, pair with light blue ‘mom’ jeans; or for a more cutting edge style, wear bike shorts underneath.

(Very/PA)

V by Very Longline Military Jacket in Black, £42, Very

(H&M/PA)

H&M Studio S/S22 Blazer, £139.99 [available February 24]

Interesting materials…

Want to give your blazer a bit of oomph? Then it’s all about playing around with textures and colours. Whether it’s faux leather (in all colours of the rainbow), crushed velvet or soft corduroy, different materials will show off your personality and update your blazer in an instant.

(Zara/PA)

Zara Faux Leather Blazer With Pockets in Brown, £29.99 (was £69.99)

(Monsoon/PA)

Monsoon Plain Velvet Blazer Brown, £40 (was £80)

(Aspiga/PA)

Aspiga Theresa Organic Corduroy Blazer in Teal, £205