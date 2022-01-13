As Ruth Wilson turns 40, here’s a look back at her most stylish looks

Ever since her breakout role as Alice Morgan in BBC psychological crime drama Luther, Ruth Wilson has gone from strength to strength in the style stakes.

The Surrey-born star – who turns 40 on 13 January – is often praised for her fabulous red carpet style. And there have been many red-carpet moments, on the back of her roles in Showtime drama The Affair and British historical drama series Mrs Wilson, in which she played her real-life grandmother.

More recently, fans are looking forward to series three of HBO’s His Dark Materials, in which she plays the malicious Mrs Coulter.

As she celebrates her milestone birthday, here’s a look back at Wilson’s best red carpet looks and three favourite fashion statements…

The plunging neckline with no necklace

(Matt Crossick/PA)

A vision in hot pink at a photo-call for Luther in 2018, nothing comes between Wilson and her daring décolletage in this look, complete with statement shoulder pads and cinched in waist. The label of the moment, Attico’s Eighties silhouette was an ace choice.

(Matt Crossick/PA)

The following year, the star favoured a similar blingy belt and went for all out glamour in a high slit maxi dress by Alessandra Rich at the Virgin Media BAFTA TV Awards, when she was nominated for best leading actress in Mrs Wilson.

(Ian West/PA)

Attending the 24th British Independent Film Awards in 2021, Wilson looked dynamite in a midnight blue velvet trouser suit, accessorised with a stack of glitzy finger rings and vampy violet lipstick.

Head-turning in high-neck pieces paired with trousers

(Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Even minus her slick of signature red lipstick, the star looks striking as she arrives at the 2012 British Independent Film Awards. Dressed in Jason Wu, who can resist that pussycat bow, sexy sheer sleeves and high-waisted trousers with lacy inserts? Accessorised with Wu’s Star clutch bag. Flawless.

(Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Sometimes, all it takes is a sharp white shirt teamed with Antonio Berardi’s metallic silver suit, a cummerbund (of sorts), curly cropped bob and bolt of red to make the cameras flash. As seen at the 2014 BAFTAs.

(Ian West/PA)

Sleek in a shiny fitted suit by Dior Couture at the 2018 BAFTA Film Awards, Wilson supercharged another tailored moment with a pair of pearl T-strap sandals by Paula Cademartori, beautiful baubles and all.

Show-stopping in off-the-shoulder styles

(Steve Parsons/PA)

Posing again in hot pink, Wilson upped the ante in Dior Haute Couture for the London Evening Standard Theatre Awards in association with Burberry in 2012. She donned the floor-length dress over black trousers, but all eyes were on that neckline.

(Yui Mok/PA)

Again, dressed by Christian Dior for the gala screening of Saving Mr Banks, the closing film of the 57th BFI London Film Festival in 2013, the actor chose this strapless fitted midnight-blue bustier dress, teamed with an oversized cuff to catch the limelight. A class act.

(Ian West/PA)

Fabulous in florals, Wilson wowed in a cold-shoulder gown by Erdem at The London Evening Standard Theatre Awards in 2016, baring just a shiver of shoulder for maximum impact.