As Wimbledon returns, these are our favourite ever celebrity spectator outfits

As much as we love watching the world’s greatest tennis players going head to head on the grass at the All England Club, there’s no denying that spectating the spectators is half the fun of the Wimbledon Championships (June 28-July 11).

From royals to Hollywood A-listers, celebrities can always be counted on to smash it on Centre Court (in the stands, that is), serving ace outfits and lots of Wimbledon whites.

Duchess of Cambridge

The Duchess of Cambridge leaves court fourteen after watching Harriet Dart in action on day two of the Wimbledon Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, Wimbledon (PA Archive)

As patron of the All England Club, the Duchess of Cambridge attends Wimbledon every year and never fails to impress with her fashion choices. In 2019, Kate donned a white Suzannah midi dress which she teamed with an adorable – and very trendy – mini handbag.

Duchess of Sussex

The Duchess of Sussex in the royal box on centre court on day twelve of the Wimbledon Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, Wimbledon (PA Archive)

Joining Kate in the Royal Box in 2018, the Duchess of Sussex went for a nautical look with a blue and white striped shirt, white wide-leg trousers and Panama hat.

Emma Watson

Emma Watson and Sir Mark and Lady Rylance in the royal box on centre court on day twelve of the Wimbledon Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, Wimbledon (PA Archive)

Giving us a masterclass in mannish tailoring, in 2018, Emma Watson sported a three-piece suit styled with pushed-up sleeves and a matching hat.

Adwoa Aboah

Adwoa Aboah arrives on day eight of the Wimbledon Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, Wimbledon (PA Archive)

Vogue cover star Adwoa Aboah brought her edgy style to the courts in 2019, wearing a white top and straight leg jeans with a vintage-style cream coat thrown over her shoulders.

Claire Foy

Claire Foy on day ten of the Wimbledon Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, Wimbledon (PA Archive)

The Crown star Claire Foy chose a rose print Zimmermann dress and stripy bucket bag to attend the 2019 final.

Jude Law

Royal Box guests (left-right) Mark Carney, Jude Law and Phillipa Coan on day eleven of the Wimbledon Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, Wimbledon (PA Archive)

Jude Law’s take on Wimbledon whites saw the British actor teaming an ivory double-breasted suit jacket with a blue shirt and navy tie.

Beyonce

Queen Bey graced Centre Court with her presence in 2016, the pop icon resplendent in a lacy white dress and huge round sunnies.

Victoria Beckham

Victoria Beckham arrives in the Royal Box on Centre Court during day fourteen of the Wimbledon Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, Wimbledon (PA Archive)

Repping her own label in 2014, Victoria Beckham chose a colour blocked minidress.

David Beckham

David Beckham on day six of the Wimbledon Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, Wimbledon (PA Archive)

Often seated next to mum Sandra in the royal box, David Beckham always looks dapper. This three-piece suit from 2016 is a tailoring tour de force.

Anna Wintour

Anna Wintour and Shelby Bryan arriving on day Twelve of the Wimbledon Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, Wimbledon. (PA Archive)

Tennis obsessive Anna Wintour is a Wimbledon regular. Evidently the American Vogue editor doesn’t feel the need to adhere to the Wimbledon whites rule, as she’s often seen in bright floral midi dresses, like this one from 2015.

Sienna Miller

Sienna Miller arriving on day Eleven of the Wimbledon Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, Wimbledon (PA Archive)

Actor and eternal fashion icon Sienna Miller found a sexy way to do all-white in 2015, in a low-cut Galvan jumpsuit, accessorised with very high heels, oversized sunglasses and a bold red lip.