Bafta Television Awards: From Judi Dench to Michaela Coel – incredible fashion looks from the archive

The Bafta Television Awards are almost upon us.

Taking place on June 6 and being hosted by Richard Ayoade, it’s set to have a storming red carpet, with a performance from Olly Alexander and appearances from Jodie Comer, Billie Piper, Maya Jama, Paul Mescal and more.

The annual event began in 1955, and has long been an opportunity for celebrities to indulge in some glamour – something Judi Dench knows a thing or two about…

Judi Dench at the 1982 BAFTA TV Awards

In March 1982, when she won a Bafta for her role in A Fine Romance, Dench was the picture of elegance in a black turtleneck dress.

Carol Vorderman at the 2003 BAFTA TV Awards

We’ll spare you too many pictures from the Noughties, because successful red carpet moments were few and far between. For a taste of the times, here’s Carol Vorderman in 2003, wearing a dress with a beaded bodice, taffeta skirt, floral detailing on the rear and a full train.

Helena Bonham Carter BAFTA TV Awards 2014

Fast forward to 2014, and fashion was starting to warm up again. Helena Bonham Carter wore a strapless black dress and mega sunglasses, looking the dictionary definition of cool.

Gemma Chan at the BAFTA TV Awards 2014

Gemma Chan is a bona fide style icon and is always ahead of the curve. In 2014 she chose a gorgeous vintage dress in lemon, with a beaded bodice and drop waist.

Michaela Coel at the 2014 BAFTA TV Awards

Michaela Coel had one of the best looks from the 2016 awards, wearing a colourful kente cloth dress handmade by her mother.

Agyness Deyn at the BAFTA TV Awards 2017

Sure, it’s not the brightest or most upbeat outfit on this list, but we can’t help but love Agyness Deyn‘s chiffon Molly Goddard dress from 2017. It really channels Miss Havisham and Morticia Addams.

Eleanor Tomlinson at the BAFTA TV Awards 2017

Eleanor Tomlinson‘s 2017 look was a sequinned, floral Naeem Khan dress with a deep V – the kind of classic outfit that will no doubt stand the test of time.

Thandiwe Newton at the BAFTA TV Awards 2018

Thandiwe Newton is always a delight on the red carpet, especially in 2018 when she wore a vibrant floral gown by Richard Quinn.

Lolly Adefope at the 2019 BAFTA TV Awards

It would seem all past awards were merely warming up for 2019: a year of big names and even bigger outfits. Comedian and actor Lolly Adefope brought joy to the red carpet in a one-shouldered rainbow dress…

Keeley Hawes at the BAFTA TV Awards 2019

… while Keeley Hawes had a full on princess moment in a full-skirted silver gown.

Jodie Comer at the BAFTA TV Awards 2019

Meanwhile, Jodie Comer – who took home the best actress award – wore a dramatic one-shouldered berry coloured dress by Stella McCartney.

Phoebe Waller-Bridge at the BAFTA TV Awards 2019

Major sleeves were clearly a theme, with Phoebe Waller-Bridge championing hers in a powder blue gown.

Daisy Edgar-Jones at the 2020 BAFTA TV awards

2020 was much more subdued. The pandemic meant the show was predominantly virtual – save for a few in-person presenters, like Daisy Edgar-Jones in an embellished Miu Miu dress.

We can’t wait to see what celebs wear this year…

The Virgin Media British Academy Television Awards will be broadcast on June 6 on BBC One.