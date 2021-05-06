Beauty lessons we’ve learned from Adwoa Aboah, as she’s named Rimmel’s global activist

Adwoa Aboah has scored a major new beauty role. The model has been appointed not just the face of Rimmel, but the brand’s global activist.

The Vogue cover star, who founded mental health charity Gurls Talk, will work alongside the make-up brand, advocating self-expression and individualism.

“Being yourself isn’t always that easy to do – and in the past I’ve really struggled with it,” says Aboah. “Together, we’re going to keep encouraging people to feel comfortable in their own skin, and to be proud of the things that make them unique.”

Not only is the 28-year-old an inspirational activist, she’s a fearless beauty icon who embraces her own individualism and doesn’t shy away from bold make-up looks.

Buzz cuts can be beautiful

Adwoa Aboah with her HUGO BOSS Woman of the Year award during the GQ Men of the Year Awards 2017 (PA Archive)

In 2015, Aboah wrote an essay in Teen Vogue about her decision to shave her head after a DIY dye job gone wrong, saying: “After many years of hating my hair, I finally felt no attachment to it. I was empowered, and for the first time, I don’t need to carry around a large plastic bag of products, and it doesn’t take me an hour to find all the hairpins after a night out.”

One of several celebrities who rocked a buzz cut around the same time, these famous faces sparked a major trend that saw women all over the world grabbing the clippers and lopping off their locks.

You can’t go wrong with a red lip

Adwoa Aboah attending the Harper’s Bazaar Women of the Year Awards 2017, at Claridge’s Hotel in London (PA Archive)

Aboah loves to rock a red lip when she’s getting glammed up, usually opting for a classic scarlet shade with a matte finish. The model knows that it’s best to keep the rest of your make-up understated, in order to really make that bold lip pop.

The power of pastels

Adwoa Aboah attending the Serpentine Summer Party (PA Archive)

When she’s not got a painted pout, Aboah likes to play with pastel eye make-up. Often contrasting an avant-garde or all-back outfit, her dark eyes look amazing with chalky, diffused eyeshadow.

The MET Gala 2019 – New York (PA Archive)

At the 2019 Met Gala, the model teamed her fabulous leopard print gown with a brilliantly bold raspberry pink eye look.

Let your freckles be free

Adwoa Aboah arriving at the GQ Men of the Year Awards 2019 (PA Archive)

As much as she enjoys playing with make-up, you won’t ever find Aboah caking her face in thick foundation. Instead of camouflaging her freckles, the model always let’s them shine through.

Even supermodels get spots

WE Day UK 2020 – London (PA Archive)

Aboah has been open about her skin struggles, sharing on Instagram posts showing acne breakouts and encouraging others to do the same.

Alongside one photo in 2019 she wrote: “As much as I can I will be posting those photos, not because my skin is the worst you’ve ever seen but because it feels time to let that s**t go, time to join force with a community who bare their pimples for the world to see.”