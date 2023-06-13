Bella Hadid unveils dazzling new Charlotte Tilbury campaign

American supermodel and beauty icon Bella Hadid has revealed her first campaign as the new face of Charlotte Tilbury.

The images show the 26-year-old with slicked back hair, wearing two different lip colours: a bold bright red and a softer pink shade.

It comes as part of the new Airbrush Flawless Lip Blur campaign, with Hadid channelling Nineties supermodel glamour in a latex catsuit.

“It’s a dream come true to be on this beauty journey with Charlotte, launching our first official campaign together. She is such a creative force in the beauty community with her magnetic energy and unparalleled innovations. I cannot wait for everyone to see the magic we’ve created,” Hadid said.

The model suggested the product is perfect for her “always on the go” lifestyle, as the shades “last me all day and all night and give me that extra boost I sometimes need to keep feeling my best”.

The Airbrush Flawless Lip Blur is a liquid lipstick that comes in nude, pink, berry and red shades, retailing at £27 each. Created from make-up artist Tilbury’s experience mixing concealers and powders backstage at fashion shows and on studio sets, it gives a smoothing, airbrush effect.

Hadid was announced as the newest face of Charlotte Tilbury Beauty in March, joining the brand’s star-studded line-up of ‘muses’, including models Kate Moss and Jourdan Dunn, and actor Lily James.

With 59 million followers on Instagram, Hadid is one of the most popular models on social media – in 2022 she was named model of the year by Models.com, voted for by industry insiders and the public.

Tilbury said of the new campaign with Hadid: “We both share a passion and understanding of the power of great make-up to transform how someone feels so they can be their most confident selves and go on to conquer their worlds.

“On set, I saw this transformation first hand. It was incredible to see how Bella used the different airbrush flawless lip shades, from the gorgeous universally flattering Pillow Talk pink to the powerful ruby blur – dialling it up and down, wearing it blurred and bold – to create the most euphoric and joyous energy which everyone around us could feel.”

The Airbrush Flawless Lip Blur is available exclusively from June 13 on the Charlotte Tilbury app for the first 48 hours. From June 15 it will be out widely on charlottetilbury.com and Charlotte Tilbury Beauty Wonderlands.