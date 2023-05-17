Beyonce’s most iconic looks as she kicks off UK leg of tour

Beyonce’s hotly anticipated tour is landing in the UK.

The Texan singer will bring the Renaissance tour to Cardiff’s Principality Stadium on May 17, before playing several UK dates – including London’s Tottenham Hotspur stadium, Murrayfield in Edinburgh and Sunderland’s Stadium of Light.

The tour so far has been a reprisal of some of her biggest bops, as well as showcasing newer tracks.

And Beyonce’s outfits have been as breathtaking as her performances, with looks including a silver Alexander McQueen bodysuit and a custom Mugler robotic costume.

So what other iconic looks has Beyonce, 41, debuted over the years?

Lace-up Versace

At the 2003 MTV Movie Awards, Beyonce wore a lace-up green Versace dress which is about as Noughties as it gets.

The corset detailing and floaty, asymmetrical skirt may seem of its time, but Y2K trends are well and truly back in fashion – model Iris Law wore the same olive dress to a London Fashion Week party in February 2022.

Gladiator chic

The former Destiny’s Child star shone on stage in a gold bejewelled Dolce & Gabbana two-piece with matching gold eye shadow for the Verizon Ladies First Tour in 2004, alongside Alicia Keys and Missy Elliott.

Single Ladies

Few Beyonce songs are more iconic than Single Ladies (Put a Ring On It), and the high-cut leotard worn in the music video makes it even more so.

The 2008 look was designed by her mother Tina Knowles, who said she was inspired by fashion from 1970s musicals like A Chorus Line and All That Jazz.

Top of the Pyramid

Performing on the Pyramid stage at Glastonbury in 2011, Beyonce wore an incredible golden blazer with black hotpants by Alexandre Vauthier. With lush, big curls, black boots and fishnet tights, the star impressed her 100,000 spectators.

The naked dress

At the 2015 Met Gala, Beyonce wore one of her most famous outfits ever: a custom-made, sheer bedazzled Givenchy gown by creative director Riccardo Tisci.

The risque dress sparked a trend for nearly-naked outfits on the red carpet that’s still going strong today.

Latex Givenchy

Beyonce once again turned to Givenchy for the 2016 Met Gala, wearing a nude latex dress covered in pearls.

Wedded to success

Accepting the 2016 MTV VMA Video of the Year award for her hit Formation, Beyonce wore a stunning wedding dress from Yolan Cris’ Spring 2017 bridal collection.

Custom Alexander McQueen for The Lion King

Beyonce wore custom Alexander McQueen for the Los Angeles premiere of The Lion King in 2019. The crystal-embellished tuxedo-style blazer was topped off with a shimmering tulle skirt and plenty of jewels.

Renaissance

The Renaissance tour has already seen Beyonce wear a string of instantly legendary outfits – including this custom Loewe look, with surreal black hands emblazoned over the glittering bodysuit.