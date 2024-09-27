Bored of your make-up? These are the looks to try this autumn, according to make-up artists

It’s around this time of year that beauty brands start releasing their autumnal make-up looks, deepening the summer colour palette and laying the groundwork for party season.

“Autumn is a great season to test new make-up, in particular for eyes,” says MAC global make-up artist and judge on BBC Three’s Glow Up, Dominic Skinner. “This is the time when definition helps in darker, low-lit days – plus party season means sparkle.”

We hear from leading make-up artists the top trending eye looks that can revamp your autumn glam.

1. Cranberry cravings

Trailing on the heels of Hailey Bieber’s blush phenomenon this summer, pinks and plums are staples for this autumn. “Warmer tones are always hot for A/W, but this season things are getting richer with cranberry being a colour of choice,” says Skinner.

“Instead of the usual copper and rust, cranberry has a brighter quality. It’s more directional and enchanting, and it also works on all skin tones and eye colours.”

Skinner recommends using a bright metallic cranberry colour on the lid, then adding a matte blackened plum shade to the socket and smoking the look out with black kohl liner on the lash line.

“Whether you prefer something soft and wearable or bold and dramatic, this warm-toned trend allows for creative expression with autumnal hues,” says beauty expert, Katie Walker.

MAC Small Eye Shadow in Frost – Cranberry, £20, Look Fantastic

Makeup Revolution Ultimate Nudes Eyeshadow Palette Dark, £4.80 (was £6)

2. Studio 54 statement jewels

“This season it’s all about jewel tones – think emerald greens, sapphire blues, and rich amethysts,” says Walker.

“We’re seeing a throwback to the Seventies with bold statement shades being used on the eye,” says Skinner, “However, it’s understated due to it being just a single shade and not a full carved crease.”

Skinner suggests applying a single bold shade over the eyelid and blending it softly toward the browbone. Then pop a little white eye pencil in the waterline and finish with lashings of mascara.

“It’s such a simple but sexy trend that brings a little Studio 54 to your look,” says Skinner.

Too Faced Too Faced Maple Syrup Pancakes Eyeshadow Palette, £48, Boots

Maybelline Mascara Lash Sensational – Very Black, £9.99, Look Fantastic

NYX Professional Makeup Epic Wear Long Lasting Liner Stick in Pure White, £7, Look Fantastic

3. Smoky grunge

The slow encroachment of indie sleaze has led to some more dramatic eye looks reminiscent of Nineties grunge icons like Winona Ryder and Drew Barrymore.

“Instead of the glossy, shimmering eyes we’ve seen this summer, tight-lined matte smoky looks are big this autumn,” says Oriflame’s beauty expert, Lydia Smeds, “It creates a more understated yet sultry vibe.”

A more subtle twist on the iconic smoky eye this season is the Quiet Grunge look. “This is a more sophisticated version of the Nineties classic,” Skinner points out, “It’s about using softer shades to smoke out the eye like grey or mushroom brown. We saw this look in spring/summer 2025 shows like Prabal Gurung and Patrick McDowell.”

Charlotte Tilbury Luxury Palette The Sophisticate, £46

MAC Kohl Power Eye Pencil – Feline, £18.50, Look Fantastic

No7 Mono Eyeshadow in Thunder, £6.95