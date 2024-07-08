Brad Pitt and girlfriend sport summer pastels at Silverstone – how to get the look

Hollywood heavyweight, Brad Pitt, and his girlfriend, Ines de Ramon, have been seen on a rare public outing as they attended the British Grand Prix.

The couple were dressed in monochromatic pale hues – a nod to the colour palette of the summer: Regency pastels. Observed on the spring/summer runways of Tom Ford, JW Anderson and Michael Kors, the trend has been spurred on by costumes in the hit Netflix show, Bridgerton.

The Oscar winner, 60, wore a Burberry hounds-tooth bucket hat with a yellow corduroy bomber jacket, buttercup chinos, a crisp white T-shirt and a pair of canvas Converse. The A-lister topped off his outfit with some aviator shades for an effortlessly laid-back look.

Meanwhile, de Ramon, a 34-year-old jewellery executive, looked cool and chic in a Jardin Des Orangers pastel blue dress that she paired with a gold necklace, a small Birkin bag and chunky Seventies glasses – a modern take on the classic aviator.

Whilst the couple watched the race – which was won by seven-time Formula 1 champion Lewis Hamilton – the first trailer for Pitt’s latest film F1 debuted.

The sports action flick stars Pitt as a former Formula 1 driver who makes a comeback on the fictional team APXGP. The film has been shot during this year’s Grand Prix, beginning in March, and is co-produced by Hamilton himself, 39, under his film and TV production company Dawn Apollo Films.

Pitt’s relaxed and sunny ensemble was quite a contrast to the heavy white race suit he’s been spotted filming in. The world-renowned star’s look was comprised of both designer and high street touches, with his pink and white bucket hat costing £390 and his ecru One Star Pros £75.

Pitt was also seen making an appearance at the festival on Saturday, but de Ramon wasn’t by his side. In keeping with his weekend uniform, he wore a different Burberry bucket hat in the quintessential check print, with a quilted beige bomber and matching utility trousers.

The muted palette the couple went for mirrors their ongoing low profile relationship. First linked at a Los Angeles Bono concert in November 2022, the pair are rarely seen together, last spotted enjoying a coffee in similar linen looks at a beach in Santa Barbara on April 29.

Perhaps couple dressing is the new power dressing – indulged in by the likes of Hailey and Justin Bieber, Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker and most famously the the Beckhams – who recently recreated their iconic Antonio Berardi purple wedding looks for their 25th wedding anniversary.

If you’re inspired by the couple’s attires, going head-to-toe with a one-colour homogenous look is a sure way to channel Pitt’s casually cool style. Accessorising with statement sunglasses or an eye-catching jewellery piece – in accordance with the jewellery executive’s iconic fashion formula – elevates a plain pastel outfit into a celebrity showstopper.

Get the F1 fashion:

Brad Pitt, 60, and Ines de Ramon, 34, arrive in primary pastel outfits at the British Grand Prix (David Davies/PA)