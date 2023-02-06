Bright colours and bold prints ruled the Grammys red carpet

The 65th annual Grammy Awards saw Beyoncé breaking the record for most wins and Kim Petras making history as the first trans woman to take home the gong for best pop duo/group performance, all while the red carpet was brighter than ever.

These are some of the most vibrant looks of the night…

Lizzo

About Damn Time singer and flute-playing superstar Lizzo strutted the carpet in a bright red Dolce & Gabbana cape, with an orange and white striped dress concealed beneath.

The custom floral number covered her head and swept around her, giving a regal feel matched well by a single 1920s-style curl on her forehead.

Harry Styles

As It Was singer and former One Direction heartthrob Harry Styles donned a rainbow sequinned jumpsuit in Los Angeles for the ceremony. The custom Egonlab x Swarovski jumpsuit was paired with simple white boots.

Sam Smith

Sam Smith wore an eye-catching crimson Valentino robe on the red carpet at this year’s Grammys, matching their fellow Unholy performer Kim Petras’ scarlet look.

Smith’s ensemble was paired with a glittering red cane and a single dangling pearl earring, worn with simple, glowy make-up and a glossy lip.

Cardi B

Cardi B wore a showstopping cobalt Gaurav Gupta structured gown for the awards, its long train and broad shape complementing her curves brilliantly.

Bebe Rexha

The In The Name of Love singer Rexha wore a Barbiecore pink number with matching opera gloves. The Moschino gown, combined with her platinum blonde blowout, seems to have drawn influence from Marilyn Monroe in Gentlemen Prefer Blondes.

Shania Twain

Shania Twain was playful on the red carpet in a padded shoulder polka dot suit and top hat by Harris Reed. A shock of red hair and a bright red lip cut through the sequinned look, which certainly didn’t leave us saying That Don’t Impress Me Much.

Kelsea Ballerini

Country music star Kelsea Ballerini has three Grammy nominations under her belt, and she showed her sunny side on the red carpet in a flowing yellow gown. Nepalese-American designer Prabal Gurung made the dress, which had on-trend cut-outs and glittering accents.

Dylan Mulvaney

Trans TikTok star and activist Dylan Mulvaney was the image of Audrey Hepburn in a sleek Christian Siriano gown styled by Brad Goreski. Mulvaney was poised and joyful on the red carpet, with a beautifully matched red lip.