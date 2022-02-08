Brit Awards: From Ed Sheeran to Adele, all of the best looks from the red carpet

With performances from Adele, Ed Sheeran, Little Simz and more, anticipation for the Brit Awards has been at an all-time high – and the red carpet certainly set us up for a big show.

Hosted by Mo Gilligan – who dressed for the occasion in a dapper tuxedo – the red carpet was star-studded, with celebs keen to show off their most extravagant outfits.

Mo Gilligan (Ian West/PA)

These are the biggest looks from the Brit Awards 2022…

The gowns…

Adele (Ian West/PA)

Adele was the picture of elegance on the red carpet, wearing a sweeping black velvet gown with a tulle overlay by Armani.

The dress certainly had drama – amped up by statement Lorraine Schwartz diamond earrings and a large ring on her fourth finger, leading some people on social media to speculate she’s engaged to sports agent partner Rich Paul.

Bree Runway (Ian West/PA)

Bree Runway pulled out all of the stops for her red carpet look, wearing archival Jean Paul Gaultier: a sleek velvet strapless dress elevated by a dramatic satin coat and statement jewellery.

The pops of colour…

(Ian West/PA)

Presenter Clara Amfo opted for a yellow Grecian-style dress by Richard Malone, worn with vertiginous black heels from Jimmy Choo.

Little Simz (Ian West/PA)

It is not particularly hard to see where Little Simz got her sartorial inspiration from: The Matrix. With futuristic sunglasses and a long black coat by Prada, Simz – who is to perform at the event – gives her look a pop of colour with a bright green shirt underneath.

Raye (Ian West/PA)

On first look, Raye’s bright orange Versace dress looks pretty demure – until you realise it is held together at the sides by safety pins.

The menswear…

Ed Sheeran at the Brit Awards 2022 (Ian West/PA)

Ed Sheeran is not exactly known for his fashion sense, but it seems like his friend Sir Elton John has been trying to change that. For the GQ Men of the Year Awards in 2021, Sir Elton lent Sheeran a multicoloured Versace jacket after telling him he had “dressed terribly for the last 10 years” – and it seems like Sheeran’s style is on the up.

For the Brits he wore an on-trend velvet suit in an electric blue colour by Etro – certainly a departure from the hoodies and jeans we are used to seeing him in.

KSI (Ian West/PA)

Harnesses are not new in fashion – they have been an underground staple for decades, but got a high fashion update in 2019 when Timothee Chalamet wore a bedazzled Louis Vuitton version to the Golden Globes. Now, the trend is everywhere in menswear – and KSI is the latest celebrity to try his hand at a harness.

Tom Daley (Ian West/PA)

Tom Daley decided against wearing his own knitwear designs on the red carpet, instead opting for Louis Vuitton – with LV branded boots and a bag slung across his body.