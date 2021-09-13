Britney Spears in engaged: Who will design the pop icon’s wedding dress?

After the tumultuous year Britney Spears has faced, fans are thrilled the singer has announced some happier news – she’s engaged to actor boyfriend Sam Asghari.

The couple, who have been together since they met on the set of a music video in 2016, shared the news with simultaneous Instagram posts showing off Spears’ impressive diamond engagement ring.

Spears, 39, has been the subject of a media frenzy this year as she has sought to end the legal conservatorship that has controlled her life since 2008. Last week, the singer’s father Jamie Spears, who oversees her estate, petitioned a court to terminate the conservatorship.

Could a fairy-tale wedding signal a long-awaited happy ending for the pop princess? There’s no news yet on when the pair will tie the knot, but we’re hoping for a lavish ceremony with an epic designer bridal gown to match. Here are our thoughts on who the dress designer might be…

Zuhair Murad

Spears has been spotted in Zuhair Murad’s sparkling frocks on the red carpet, so we wouldn’t be surprised if she opted for a show-stopping, sequin-embellished gown from the Lebanese designer’s bridalwear brand for her big day.

Vera Wang

The go-to designer for many a celebrity bride, Vera Wang was recently enlisted by Gwen Stefani to create the singer’s fabulously frothy strapless gown and party dress for her wedding to Blake Shelton. We can imagine Spears in something equally sassy.

Elie Saab

Specialising in ultra-luxurious gowns, Elie Saab is another Lebanese designer famed for his jaw-dropping bridalwear, and could be counted on to create a bespoke dress fit for a pop princess.

Monique Lhuillier

When Spears married rapper Kevin Federline in 2004 she chose Monique Lhuillier for both her main wedding gown – a strapless number with a long train – and her reception look, a white lace mini dress.

Lhuillier remains a red carpet fashion favourite and has a hugely popular bridalwear line, but would Spears want to go with the same designer this time around? We’ll have to wait and see.