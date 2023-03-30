Camilla impresses with fashion choices on state visit to Germany

The King and Queen Consort are visiting Germany on their first trip to the country since Charles’ reign began.

A regal wardrobe is required for the string of high profile engagements, and Camilla has wowed the crowds with her outfits.

Touching down in Berlin on Wednesday, Camilla chose a bright blue tweed frock coat for the couple’s first engagement, meeting German president Frank-Walter Steinmeier and his wife Elke Buedenbender at the Brandenburg Gate.

The A-line coat was teamed with a teal hat by British milliner Philip Treacy, black suede knee-high boots and leather gloves.

Carrying a black leather handbag, she accessorised the outfit with a floral brooch and pearl drop earrings.

The ensemble made sure the Queen Consort was visible to the gathered spectators – the same reason the late Queen Elizabeth was said to favour bright colours.

On Wednesday evening, the King and Queen Consort were guests of honour at a state banquet held at Berlin’s Bellevue Palace.

Camilla donned a bespoke gown by Bruce Oldfield, the designer who is rumoured to be creating her coronation gown.

The flowing, long-sleeved design featured a scoop neckline and was embellished with strings of silver leaf embroidery.

To complement the elegant gown she chose the dazzling Greville tiara and the City of London fringe necklace – which once belonged to the late Queen – and a pair of diamond drop earrings.

Visiting Berlin’s bustling Wittenbergplatz market on Thursday morning, Camilla opted for a more subdued colour palette.

She wore a brown double-breasted coat with black leather gloves over a printed shirt dress.

The Queen Consort accessorised her outerwear with a pair of brooches – a striped bow on the lapel and a bejewelled clover leaf on the opposite shoulder.