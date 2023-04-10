Can No7’s massively hyped new serum work miracles on your skin?

The brains behind affordable cult product No7 Protect and Perfect Serum have unveiled their latest anti-ageing collection, promising spectacular results.The Future Renew Damage Reversal collection showcases what the Boots brand say is the biggest cosmetic science innovation in No7’s history.

The new product range of serums and moisturisers feature a potent pair of peptides designed to stimulate the skin’s self-repair process.Back in 2007, the launch of No7 Protect and Perfect Serum sent shoppers into a frenzy, with the Boots skincare brand achieving cult status almost overnight.

Since then, the brains behind the mega-selling serum have gone on to create a host of other affordable wrinkle-busting products.

Sworn to secrecy, I got my hands on the innovative collection and have been trialling them ahead of their launch in Boots stores and online on April 12.

There’s a lot of hype surrounding the new line, but is it really as miraculous as it sounds?

Here’s everything you need to know about No7 Future Renew Damage Reversal range…

What are peptides?

If you’re into skincare, you may well have heard about peptides, or already have a product on your bathroom shelf containing them.

“Peptides are powerful signal molecules that occur throughout the body. Essentially, they can talk to cells,” explains No7 scientist Dr Eleanor Bradley.

In terms of skin, the right peptides will signal cells to repair the building blocks (including collagen and fibrillin) that make up the skin and hopefully keep it looking youthful.

“I like to think of it as bio-hacking the skin’s natural self-repair process,” says Bradley, who worked with researchers at the University of Manchester to isolate two peptides that proved the most effective.

“They stimulate the same cell repair process that happens naturally in the skin, so you’re getting more fribrillin and collagen as a result. It’s boosting over 50 proteins involved in skin repair.”

It’s a bit like the technology used in hair bonding products, except that Future Renew gets your cells to do the repair themselves, aiming to lead to a reduction in the signs of ageing such as fine lines, skin tone and texture.

What’s in the range?

The unique blend of patent-pending peptides in the No7 Future Renew Damage Reversal collection can’t be found in any other product on the market.

The range is made up of a serum, night cream and SPF 40 day cream, priced at £34.95 each (or £42.95 for a 50ml serum), and an eye cream (£24.95).

Other key ingredients include niacinamide (to improve skin tone) vitamin C (to fight damaging free radicals), and hyaluronic acid (for hydration).

How effective is it?

The Future Renew Damage Reversal Serum has been tested by Boots on 1,600 consumers.

“We’ve got the strongest consumer data we have ever achieved with a serum – 97% have seen an improvement across three or more signs of ageing,” says Bradley.

Those signs include “fine lines and wrinkles, firmness, skin tone, evenness, skin texture, and overall photo damage.”

Does that mean you have to wait for the crow’s feet and laughter lines to show up before you start using peptide skincare?

Not necessarily, Bradley says: “If you looked at 20-year-old skin, you’d never notice visibly that there’s damage happening beneath the surface, but actually, that damage can occur before you ever see signs.”

Is it suitable for all skin types?

As a beauty editor, the question I always ask when it comes to anti-ageing products is: does it work as well as retinol?

While before and after results for Future Renew are impressive, stats from No7 show that the peptides don’t outperform the vitamin A derivative, which is often seen as the gold standard in anti-ageing.

However, retinol is notorious for causing redness, irritation and flakiness – especially with sensitive skin – whereas peptides aren’t, nor does their potency dimish over time.

“Peptides are very stable, so there’s no worries about degradation,” says Bradley. “And compared to retinol peptides are very well tolerated actually, because they’re naturally found in skin.”

Plus, initial research suggests the two “would work well together, so there’s no reason why you couldn’t use your peptides, and then use your retinol as well”.

I’ve been using the two in tandem for a week and have noticed no irritation, and it’s much easier to apply the peptide serum when I don’t have to worry about avoiding dry areas like I do with retinol.

All four products in the range have a smooth, gel-like texture and feel instantly hydrating, absorbing quickly into the skin – not to mention the No7 serum is less than a third of price of the retinol I use.

If you want to reduce wrinkles and improve your complexion but you’ve never been able to cope with retinol (or you’re too scared to even try), Future Renew Damage Reversal could be the answer to your anti-ageing prayers.

No7 Future Renew Damage Reversal Serum, £34.95 for 25ml, Boots (available on April 12)