Cannes Film Festival: From Bella Hadid to Tilda Swinton – the most viral looks you might have missed

With Cannes Film Festival wrapping up (June 17), now’s an opportunity to look back at some of the most showstopping outfits we’ve seen over the event’s two weeks on the French Riviera.

The festival has seen no shortage of megawatt celebrities, and they certainly brought it in the fashion and beauty stakes…

Andie MacDowell’s silver hair

Andie MacDowell at Cannes

Andie MacDowell made one of the biggest beauty statements at Cannes by showing off her grey hair. She kept her curls loose and wild for this look, wearing a silver Prada column gown.

MacDowell spoke about letting her roots grow out on The Drew Barrymore Show in February, saying she was convinced to take the plunge because her daughters told her she looked “badass”. This is the first time she’s shown it off on the red carpet, although she’d like to remind people her colour is “silver” – not grey.

Bella Hadid’s lung dress

Model Bella Hadid wore this unique Schiaparelli gown a couple of days after it made its debut at Paris Haute Couture Week. It’s a dress to stand out in, featuring a massive gold necklace made to look like lungs or delicate trees, worn over a structured black dress with statement shoulders.

Sharon Stone’s princess fantasy dress

Sharon Stone at Cannes

Frouf is still very much in on the red carpet – just take this Sharon Stone outfit. She leaned heavily into a romantic, princess vibe in a voluminous baby blue tulle dress from Dolce & Gabbana studded with decadent, colourful flowers.

Jodie Turner-Smith’s Gucci feathers

Jodie Turner-Smith

It would be hard to divert your attention from Jodie Turner-Smith’s gown: a glamorous white and yellow dress with feathers and a gem-studded bustier. And yet, it was almost topped by the outrageous jewels she donned – as the new face of Gucci high jewellery, Turner-Smith wore a matching necklace, bracelet and earrings of yellow beryls and diamonds, as well as a knuckle-duster of a heart-shaped ring. It’s jewellery that looks heavy and extremely expensive.

Tilda Swinton and Timothee Chalamet link up

Wes Anderson (L), Timothee Chalamet and Tilda Swinton (R)

It’s the stuff fan fiction is made of: two style icons, Timothee Chalamet and Tilda Swinton, posing together on the red carpet (check out the memes if you haven’t already). The duo were at Cannes for the new Wes Anderson film, The French Dispatch, and they certainly dressed for the occasion. At one event Chalamet wore an iridescent silver suit by Tom Ford with cream Chelsea boots, and Swinton wore Haider Ackermann – a designer who often works closely with both actors. Swinton went for an unusual colour combination: an orange skirt, bright pink bolero, with green sequinned sleeves underneath.

Bella Hadid in vintage Jean Paul Gaultier

Bella Hadid at Cannes Film Festival

The supermodel has had a remarkable Cannes Film Festival. While it’s not quite as unusual as her lung outfit, this monochromatic gown is simply stunning. A vintage piece from Jean Paul Gaultier’s spring/summer 2002 haute couture collection, it was originally worn by Naomi Campbell on the catwalk.

Spike Lee in hot pink

Spike Lee at Cannes

Chalamet wasn’t the only man giving us more than your average black suit on the red carpet. Jury member Spike Lee wore a joyously bright pink Louis Vuitton suit for opening night, paired with his go-to Nike trainers.

Isabelle Huppert doing pure Parisian chic

Isabelle Huppert

It really doesn’t get chicer than Isabelle Huppert, particularly when she’s wearing a sleek black Balenciaga dress with giant sunglasses.