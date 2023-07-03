Cardi B and Tracee Ellis Ross sit front row at Schiaparelli show in Paris

Cardi B attended the Schiaparelli Haute Couture show in Paris wearing a glamorous outfit from the Italian fashion house.

The rapper sat front row at the opening show of the autumn/winter season, held at the Petit Palais, in a black gown with gold trim and a huge fluffy black jacket.

She accessorised her look with a black head wrap and surreal gold earrings – a Schiaparelli signature.

American actor Tracee Ellis Ross sat next to Cardi B on the front row, wearing a blue and white shirt and matching trousers.

Other fashionable celebrities in attendance included Game Of Thrones star Gwendoline Christie, French actor Philippine Leroy Beaulieu (who plays Sylvie in Netflix series Emily In Paris) and fashion influencer Chiara Ferragni.

The opening runway look – a sculptural black and white skirt suit with oversized collar, cuffs and hem – set the tone for the collection, which was all about volume and texture.

Creative director Daniel Roseberry sent out a variety of ensembles in the label’s signature black and gold colour combination.

Black and white winter coats came with voluminous sleeves and collars, or were made from thick, shaggy fabric.

A gigantic metallic puffer coat was teamed with strings of equally enormous gold beads.

“Blurring the lines between the real and the unreal,” was how the collection was described in a preview post on Instagram.

More vibrant looks included a pastel-toned, long-sleeved dress that looked like it had been painted on the model.

Flashes of electric blue and turquoise appeared throughout the show.

This season saw models adorned with statement necklaces and huge bangles.

The show concluded with glamorous evening looks, including a rust satin corset gown with a flowing tulle skirt modelled by South Sudanese-Australian model Adut Akech.

Russian supermodel Irina Shayk closed the show in a diaphanous black gown and textured cape with electric blue lining.

Always one of the big draws at Haute Couture Week, Schiaparelli has become known for its eye-popping catwalk designs, surrealist take on fashion and stellar front row.

The label has recently been worn by stars such as Adele, Beyonce and Naomi Campbell.