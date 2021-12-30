Cardi B debuts second collaboration with Reebok inspired by the magic of New York City at night
Cardi B has debuted her second collaboration with athleisure brand Reebok.
Entitled “Let Me Be…In My World Nighttime,” it takes inspiration from the WAP hit-maker’s hometown of New York City at night, paying tribute to the city’s famous bright lights and vibrant skyline.
The latest collection includes new Cardi B Classic Leather sneakers in metallic shades, as well as a new apparel line that highlights the city at night.
All items will be made available in inclusive sizing, ranging from 2XS to 4X. The collection will also feature footwear in children’s sizes.
This marks the rapper’s second drop with Reebok, after the successful launch of her first one called “Let Me Be…In My World,” which was released in the summer.
“Nighttime in my hometown of New York is such a beautiful, magical experience, and I’m happy to see this magic come to life with my latest Reebok collection,” she said
Adding: “These pieces are easy to wear from the street to the club while still letting you feel comfortable, confident and unique. I promise you’ll be feeling like the best version of yourself when you have these pieces on.”
Cardi B x Reebok is available to buy from today both online and in stores.
