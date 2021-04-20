Catherine Zeta-Jones: I practically came out of the womb wearing make-up

She has starred in a string of hit movies, winning both an Oscar and a Bafta for her role in Chicago – and now Catherine Zeta-Jones is following in the footsteps of the likes of Gwyneth Paltrow and Kate Hudson to become a lifestyle guru too.

The Welsh actor’s Casa Zeta-Jones brand encompasses clothing, shoes, an artisan coffee range and now a beauty collection produced in collaboration with Wunder2. Why did the 51-year-old want to branch out into cosmetics?

“I practically came out of the womb wearing make-up,” Zeta-Jones says. “I have loved it for as long as I can remember. My mother wouldn’t take the bin to the kerb without her face done.

“I’ve also in my career had the privilege of working with some of the greatest make-up artists, and trying every possible product. So the opportunity to create my own line, with formulations that are the best of all that I’ve tried, has been wonderful.”

Married to fellow actor Michael Douglas since 2000, Zeta-Jones is mum to Dylan, 20, and Carys, 18, and recently revealed her kids may be embarking on acting careers of their own.

The Swansea-born star has spent much of the last year with her family in their home in New York and says that during lockdown she pared back her daily beauty routine.

“Well, on a day-to-day basis, when I’m not working, my make-up routine has always been simpler than, say, on the red carpet at an awards show. I’m back working now, but before that, when we were staying home, it was less.

“But I also just love the pick-me-up from putting on a bit of mascara and a great red lip. It’s an easy way to add a little pep to my step.”

Dad’s Army World Premiere – London

Quizzed on her top beauty tips, the Hollywood star is eager to share some of the advice she has learned from make-up artists on set.

“Always start with prepping your canvas. Having your skin well moisturized and fresh before you begin make-up is essential,” she says.

“Always curl your eyelashes before putting on mascara. Also, give your eyelash wand a little wiggle at the base before pulling it to the ends of your lashes for extra volume and definition.

“And using a lip liner that’s close in shade to your lipstick all over your lips can give your colour extra staying power – which is why my Casa Zeta-Jones lipsticks also have matching liners.”

Her other beauty secret? “Yoga. It’s not a product, but it helps my body feel properly aligned, and helps keep good posture, which is very significant to appearance. And it’s great for feeling calm and centered.”

Clearly, it’s working. But what else do you need to get the Catherine Zeta-Jones look? Here the actor shares her must-have products….

Wunder2 X Casa Zeta-Jones Satin Lipstick in Burnt Crimson

Wunder2 X Casa Zeta-Jones Satin Lipstick in Burnt Crimson, £22“I created this lipstick as part of my line with Wunder2 – the formula feels like pure satin and doesn’t budge once set. The easiest way to pull it all together and feel polished is a red lip.”

Elizabeth Arden The Original Eight Hour Cream Skin Protectant

Elizabeth Arden The Original Eight Hour Cream Skin Protectant, £23.80, Escentual

“My grandmother used it for everything! Even for scraped knees when I was a kid. It can be used to add a little shine to the cheeks, to tame unruly eyebrows, as a lip balm, it’s really all purpose.”

Mason Pearson Mason Bristle/Nylon Handy BN3

Mason Pearson Brush, Bristle/Nylon Handy BN3, £70, Escentual

“When I was a child, if I wanted to have long hair, there was one rule, and that was that I had to brush my hair 100 times each night. I’ve tried many other brushes over the years, but I keep coming back to the Mason Pearson.”

Jo Malone Peony & Blush Suede Home Candle

Jo Malone Peony & Blush Suede Home Candle, £49“A lot of beauty comes from within. And the beautiful scent of a candle makes me feel relaxed. Which really shows in your face, especially on Zoom!”