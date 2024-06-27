Celebrity stylist Ellis Ranson on key summer fashion trends to know now

Styling celebrities from Megan McKenna and Ferne McCann, to Aitch and Jamie Laing, Ellis Ranson chats about finding your signature style, this season’s biggest trends and her fashion formula.

How to define your style

You should never underestimate the importance of feeling comfortable, says the stylist, and when you’re starting to define your signature style, it’s best not to focus on trends. “You don’t have to wear every trend to be fashionable,” Ranson says. “For example, if you don’t like red, don’t lean into that pop of red trend. Find what works for you. It won’t work if it’s not authentic and if you don’t feel truly comfortable in it.”

Ranson emphasises it’s good to start with sourcing your inspiration: “Find people who have similar colourings to you and make a mood board of things you like about their style,” she explains. “Then go through your own wardrobe and see what you’ve got that matches their look. As much as you don’t want a uniform per se, you almost do – you can’t go from Gen Z sparkles to quiet luxury.

“Find your lane and stick to it, but always put your own finish on it.”

The hanger hack

A top tip Ranson employs with her clients to find their signature style is the ‘hanger hack’. “Line all your hangers in your wardrobe in one direction,” she explains. “Then when you pick out a piece to wear, pop the hanger round the other way.

“You will start seeing what your go-tos are and what your style is. You can then have a look through every few months and see what’s untouched and what can be gotten rid of.”

It turns out, we only actually wear around 20% of our wardrobe, so utilising hacks like this helps us wear more of what we already have. “You think you don’t have the right T-shirt – but you do,” Ranson says. “It’s just buried in the back of your wardrobe.”

Summer’s staple trends and how to incorporate them

1. Drop waist hem

“The drop waist hem is huge at the moment,” Ranson notes. “For a long time, it was all about the crop, but now it’s all about the Twenties drop hem, from your dresses to a corset and skirt.”

Fortunately, this trend tends to suit lots of styles, Ranson says: “I see it across minis, midis and maxis – so you can really tailor this trend to what you feel most comfortable in.”

Reiss Anna Quan Drop Waist Maxi Dress, £248 (was £525)

2. Mesh ballet shoes

“I’m not sure I’m quite there with mesh ballet flats,” Ranson explains. “There’s something about seeing your toes through the shoe that doesn’t work for me, but I’m seeing it everywhere – and some people do pull them off!”

Perhaps not for everyone, but this trend is easily dressed up or down with jeans or a midi skirt, making them a versatile alternative to your summer sneaker.

Dune Happening Embellished Ballet Pumps – Black, £80

3. Red and white

Making waves through autumn/winter, the pop-of-red is back in full force. “Red seems to be huge,” says Ranson, “We saw it in the opening of Haute Couture Week with Sabrina Carpenter, and I think red colour blocking is huge for this season.”

M&S Tummy Control Padded Square Neck Swimsuit, £29.50

4. Rugby shirts

With the release of sexually-charged drama Challengers bringing back Tennis-chic in full force, racket games aren’t the only sport to ignite interest this season. “The preppy look is huge, and we’re seeing this in the form of rugby shirts,” says Ranson.

“They’re being styled in a more undone and relaxed way – a roughed-up shirt paired with shorts – that’s big among Gen Z.”

Crew Clothing Padstow Pique Sweatshirt, £69

Urban Outfitters, Motel Isda Football Baby T-Shirt, £35

5. Jorts

Denim shorts – or ‘jorts’ never seem to go out of fashion, but the shape has shifted this year.

“Jorts with a plain vest and a chunky belt and boots is so easy and so effortlessly cool,” says Ranson. “Everything was very mini and cropped for a long time, but now everything feels relaxed and oversized. This is great for vintage shopping and makes this trend much more sustainable.”

Arket Loose Denim Shorts, £67

6. Fringing

When experimenting with more out-there trends, the stylist recommends focusing on the basics. “If you want to dip your toe into a trend like fringing, test it with your accessories,” she explains. “Maybe you don’t want to wear a fringe skirt or a fringe top, so wear your basics – a plain top and jeans – then get a fringe bag or fringe boots, elevating a basic look and bringing in the trend through accents.”

Accessorize Leather Fringe Cross-Body Bag Tan, £35

7. Hair is your statement accessory

When working with celebrities, a question Ranson is repeatedly asked is, ‘What hair should I have with this outfit?’ – something we rarely ask ourselves when putting a look together.

“Hair can totally change an outfit and take it from day to night,” she explains. “So styling summer hair is crucial to the perfect look.

“Nineties hairstyles are huge. The jellyfish haircut is huge at the moment. It’s a short flicky blow dry, and when that starts to wear off, you can tie it up into a bun.”

In terms of accessories, the Nineties still reigns supreme. “Butterfly clips, hair twists and bedazzled bandanas are huge,” she continues. “Bandanas in particular are perfect for summer, as you just stick them over your head with loose waves and a bit of texture spray – it looks far more impressive than your normal hair-down look.”

Ego Head Scarf in Brown Leopard Print, £6

Ellis Ranson’s fashion formula

A simple motto Ranson lives by is to never overthink it. “Fashion is supposed to be fun and make you feel good,” she explains, “So don’t force a look that doesn’t tick those boxes. I’m not a believer in rules when it comes to fashion – you need to wear what you think works for you.

“Have your own rules, but don’t follow too many.”

Celebrity stylist Ellis Ranson on this summer’s staple trends (Ian West/PA) ( PA Archive )