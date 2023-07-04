Chanel model walks a dog on the catwalk at haute couture show

Following last season’s Chanel haute couture show, which featured horses on the runway, the autumn/winter edition saw a dog taking to the catwalk.

A model wearing a bright red tweed blazer and black trousers walked a black pooch in the show, which was held on a cobbled street running alongside the Seine River.

Always one of the big draws of Haute Couture Week, the show was attended by celebrities including film director Baz Luhrmann and American Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour.

British actor Jenna Coleman matched the Parisian cobblestones – which appeared to have been painted shades of pale pink and purple – with her pastel pink striped sweater, skirt and quilted handbag.

Australian actor Phoebe Tonkin also sat on the front row.

The Vampire Diaries and Babylon star tapped into Gen Z fashion trends with her black waistcoat and beaded flares.

With the street setting, the appearance of a four-legged friend and models carrying baskets filled with flowers, the show seemed to be an ode to everyday life in Paris – albeit for those with an extremely luxurious wardrobe.

Comprised of looks that can only be made to order, the haute couture collection was designed by Virginie Viard, who was appointed creative director of Chanel after Karl Lagerfeld died in 2019.

Focusing largely on signatures of the French fashion house, there was a slew of monochrome tweed blazers, coats and skirt suits.

Model and long-time Chanel ambassador Caroline de Maigret walked in the show, the 48-year-old wearing a classic navy double-breasted coat.

In keeping with the recent trend for ‘quiet luxury’, the famous double-C logo was barely visible on the catwalk.

Echoing the bouquet baskets, florals appeared throughout, with petals appliqued on blouses and embroidered on evening gowns.

Colour came with flashes of fuchsia and bubblegum pink, while black tweed looks were embellished with pastel flowers.

As well as form-fitting tailoring, floaty blouses and floor-sweeping coats offered looser, more youthful silhouettes.

As usual, the show ended with a beautiful bridalwear look complete with a diaphanous veil.

This season’s bride donned a strappy white dress with a pleated calf-length skirt, long-sleeved tulle overlay and ruffled collar.

Most of the models at the Chanel show – the bridal look included – wore black or white Mary Jane heels.

One of the biggest footwear trends of this year, it looks like the strappy style is here to stay.