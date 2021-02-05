Charlotte Rampling turns 75 – this is her fashion and beauty evolution

Congratulations are in order for Charlotte Rampling who is celebrating her 75th birthday (February 5).

Having started acting in her teens, the British beauty’s career has spanned more than seven decades. During that time she’s adapted her looks to suit current trends, but has always stayed true to her personal style.

Here, we look back at her fashion and beauty evolution…

Swinging Sixties model

Alan Bates and Charlotte Rampling (PA Archive)

Born in Essex in 1946, Rampling began her career as a model when she was spotted by a casting agent while working as a secretary.

The brunette beauty soon landed her first major film role with Georgy Girl in 1966. Starring alongside Lynn Redgrave and Alan Bates, Rampling had a classic Sixties bouffant hairdo in the film.

Seventies and Eighties movie star

Music – Jean-Michel Jarre and Charlotte Rampling – Victoria Docks – East London (PA Archive)

Rampling’s silver screen career really took off in the Seventies and Eighties with films like The Night Porter and Woody Allen’s Stardust Memories.

Leaving behind the shift dresses of the Sixties, she began to show a penchant for androgynous tailored trousers and mannish blazers.

Music – Jean-Michel Jarre – Destination Docklands – Royal Victoria Docks, Docklands, London (PA Archive)

The then 40-something cut her long locks into a shaggy Eighties style ‘do, reminiscent of Princess Diana’s much-copied style.

Nineties and noughties

Charlotte Rampling arrives at the premiere of the Director’s Cut of Apocalypse Now at the 54th Cannes Film Festival (PA Archive)

After taking a break from her career, which she later revealed was due to mental health issues, Rampling returned to the spotlight in the late Nineties with a series of critically acclaimed roles in films such as Under The Sand and Swimming Pool.

Ludivine Sagnier, Charlotte Rampling and Director Francois Ozon arrive at the premiere of their film the Swimming Pool at the Cannes Film Festival 2003 (PA Archive)

On the red carpet, the actor was almost always seen in black, whether in floor-sweeping coat dresses or chic two-piece suits, with soft waves in her shoulder length locks.

Awards and acclaim

Charlotte Rampling OBE arriving for the premiere of I, Anna, at the The BFI London Film Festival. (PA Archive)

Showing no signs of slowing down in her sixties, Rampling returned to modelling in 2014 when she was named brand ambassador for Nars Cosmetics, with founder Francois Nars describing her as “a natural beauty that feels strong, yet relatable”.

She looked incredible in ads for the make-up brand, wearing a black tuxedo with sultry black eyeliner and a tousled cropped haircut.

Charlotte Rampling arriving at the 88th Academy Awards 2016 (PA Archive)

The following year, Rampling starred opposite Tom Courtenay in the film 45 Years and garnered a slew of award nominations including best actress at the Academy Awards (Brie Larson was the eventual winner).

Eschewing her usual all-black attire, she appeared on the Oscars red carpet in a beautiful blue and white Armani Privé gown. Looking stunning aged 70, the veteran star gave some of the young starlets a run for their money that year – in both the acting and style stakes.