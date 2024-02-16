Charlotte Tilbury makes history as first female-founded brand to partner with F1 Academy

British beauty brand Charlotte Tilbury is partnering with the F1 Academy – and breaking-ground in the process.

As well as being the first beauty brand to sponsor the F1 Academy, a new project developed by Formula 1 to help female drivers progress further in motorsport, Charlotte Tilbury is also the first female-founded brand to do so.

The F1 Academy 2024 partnership will see Charlotte Tilbury spotlight the academy’s 15 young female drivers, all aged 16-25, and their careers and achievements, to raise more awareness about the opportunities the sport has to offer women.

These include French-born Lola Lovinfosse, who will be driving a ‘Charlotte Tilbury operated by Rodin’ crimson and rose gold motorsport car, emblazoned with the beauty brand’s ‘Hot Lip’ icon in a variety of lipstick shades and Charlotte Tilbury’s empowerment mantra ‘Makeup Your Destiny!’.

Launched in 2023, the FI Academy also gives the young female drivers more access to track time, racing and testing, and provide them with technical, physical and mental support needed to progress to Formula 3 and pursue their F1 dreams.

Charlotte Tilbury MBE, president, chairman, CCO, and founder of Charlotte Tilbury, said: “Empowering everyone, everywhere to unlock the magic of confidence has always been my passion and purpose – a vision shared by [F1 Academy managing director] Susie Wolff and F1 Academy.

“My brand was created for everyone, everywhere, and as a female-founder, I’m thrilled that we’re the first ever beauty brand to support these powerhouse drivers through our partnership with the F1 Academy. We are standing proudly behind the incredible young women making waves in the fast-paced world of Formula 1.

“Motorsport has a huge female following, and the drivers of F1 Academy are already increasing representation and diversity in the sport. With this partnership, we will use our global platform to elevate this new generation of fearless young female drivers, and open up the traditionally male-dominated world of motorsport to even more talented young women.”

According to Formula 1, there have only ever been five female F1 drivers in sports history, and there’s never more than 5% female participation (drivers) in motorsport. Yet, 40% of F1 fans are women, and 80% of fans do believe women will be racing in F1 within the next 10 years.

Susie Wolff MBE said: “At F1 Academy, we want young women and girls to feel confident to chase their dreams, no matter the odds. We are on a mission to transform access to our sport, celebrate trailblazing female pioneers in our industry, and inspire a new generation of young women to pursue a career in motorsport.

“It’s a huge privilege to be partnering with Charlotte Tilbury, a brand whose values align so closely to our own. I want to thank Charlotte for believing in our mission and enabling us to reach a new audience of young women to showcase the opportunities available to them in our sport. Our message to them is simple: dare to dream.”

There has been a growing number of beauty and F1 crossovers in recent times. For instance, last year, Puma hired acclaimed rapper and frequent fashion collaborator ASAP Rocky as a creative director for its F1 arm.

The partnership between Puma and F1 is a long-term agreement that has seen the sports brand become the exclusive licensee and trackside retailer at all races. As part of his role, Rocky will also be developing a bespoke capsule collections designed by him, that will drop this year and influence the brand’s seasonal design directions moving forward.