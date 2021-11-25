Christina Applegate turns 50 and still looks amazing – her best fashion moments

Ever since her breakout role as Kelly Bundy on classic sitcom Married… With Children, Christina Applegate has gone from strength to strength in the style stakes.

The much-loved star – who turns 50 on 25 November – is praised for her fabulous style, with so many red carpet moments on the back of hit sitcoms such as Jesse, comedy film Anchorman and Netflix’s dark tragicomedy series Dead to Me.

Fans are disappointed there won’t be another season after the Emmy-winning actor revealed she has multiple sclerosis, the latest health challenge for the breast cancer survivor.

As she celebrates her milestone birthday, here we look back at her best red carpet moments…

(Hyperstar/Alamy/PA)

Magnificent in monochrome, Applegate always impresses, even when the carpet happens to be err, blue. Which was an added bonus when she stepped out in a black and white daisy print gown at the 26th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in 2020.

(Alamy/PA)

Attending the 71st Emmy Awards in 2019, and nominated for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series for her work in Netflix’s Dead to Me, the actor favours this dove grey gown with a sheer bodice and plunging neckline.

(Hyperstar/Alamy Live News/PA)

Arriving at the LA premiere of ‘Bad Moms’ in 2016, the actor turned heads in this racy, lacy red dress paired with platform ankle straps and cute clutch.

(dpa/Alamy Live News/PA)

Appearing at the 2015 CinemaCon in Las Vegas, all eyes were on Applegate in this more edgy, rock-chic style.

(Ian West/PA Archive)

The brightest star at the London premiere of Anchorman 2, Applegate tops Tinseltown glamour with glitzy hoop earrings and cocktail ring. Sophisticated and so stunning.

(Allstar Picture Library/Alamy/PA)

A standout red carpet moment with a pout to the photographers, what’s not to love about this blue sleeveless silk maxi dress at the Screen Actors Guild Awards in 2010?

(Ian West/PA Archive)

The actor rocks a sexy, short, strapless satin dress at the American Music Awards in 2007.

(SPECKER FRANCIS SPECKER/PA Archive)

Stealing the show at the 55th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards in 2003, Applegate is positively glowing in this glamorous white gown with dazzling diamonds galore.

(Anthony Harvey/PA Archive)

At the VH-1 Big In 2002 Awards, she went for a chiffon blouse, low-rise bottoms and cute kitten heels – fabulously Noughties.