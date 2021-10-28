28 October 2021

Chunky boots are back: How to embrace autumn’s biggest footwear trend

By NewsChain Lifestyle
Part of the ‘clothing as armour’ trend that emerged during the height of the pandemic, when lockdowns across the globe meant all we needed in our wardrobes was loungewear and sensible footwear, chunky boots are back in a big way this season.

Made from sturdy materials and with extra-thick soles, they may be practical in some senses, but make no mistake: these boots are as fashionable as it gets right now.

So if you’re looking for a way to instantly update your autumn/winter outfits, chunky boots are the answer. And they’re more versatile than they might at first seem: they can be teamed with everything from jumper dresses to jeans, tailoring to mini skirts.

Go tonal with jeans and a longline cardigan in an autumnal shade paired with brown knee-high boots, or try contrasting a fitted blazer dress with black patent ankle boots for a cool evening look.

On the catwalks this season we saw an evolution of the celebrity-approved trend (as seen on the likes of Bella Hadid and Dua Lipa), with the introduction of khaki colourways at Celine and Balmain, and cream and white rubber boots at Valentino and Bottega Veneta.

These pale pairs aren’t quite so practical for stomping around on rainy days, but there are still plenty of classic black boots on the high street that you won’t have to worry about keeping clean.

Here’s our pick of the season’s best catwalk-inspired chunky boots…

(Oliver Bonas/PA)

Oliver Bonas Antwerp Aran Cable Detail Brown Knitted Jumper, £59.50; Corduroy Button Through Black Tiered Midi Skirt, £65; Textured Leopard Print & Black Leather Chunky Ankle Boots £110

(Dune/PA)

Dune Tempas Grey Chunky Sole Knee High Boots, £200 (dress stylist’s own)

(Tu at Sainsbury’s/PA)

Tu at Sainsbury’s Black Lug Sole Ankle Boot, £25

(Joe Browns/PA)

Joe Browns On Point Chunky Chelsea Boots, £45

Office Answering Weatherproof Sole Boots Tan Leather, £95 (clothing stylist’s own)

(Shoe Zone/PA)

Shoe Zone Truffle Hip Womens Black High Lace Up Boot, £39.99

(Matalan/PA)

Matalan Khaki Chelsea Welly Boots, £26

(River Island/PA)

River Island White Rubber Chunky Boots, £48

(Carvela/PA)

Carvela Leader Boots, £189, Shoeaholics

