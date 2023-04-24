Coachella fashion trends that predict what we will wear this festival season

Coachella has finished for 2023 and the Californian festival has once again made the headlines for bold fashion looks.

Taking place over two weekends and headlined by Blink-182, Frank Ocean, Bad Bunny and Blackpink, the festival is famous for attracting celebs and influencers – this year, stars including Kendall Jenner, Hailey Bieber, Lil Nas X and Camila Cabello all descended on the desert event.

So what trends did we see at the festival, and how will they carry through into the 2023 festival season?

Double denim

Pop-punk icon Willow Smith donned double denim for her set at the desert festival. The ultra-short shorts and sleeveless top, accessorised with trailing straps of denim, gave the Texan tuxedo a modern spin.

Denim might seem like a heavy choice for a potentially hot festival weekend, so take inspiration from Smith and opt for shorts and sleeveless tops.

Daring sheer

One of the sexier trends to pop up at Coachella this year was edgy sheer looks.

Showing just how versatile the sheer trend is, model Irina Shayk wore a gothic-inspired black see-through maxidress with stompy boots, while Wednesday actor Jenna Ortega opted for a sequinned T-shirt and trainers combination.

Colourful crochet

Love Islanders Tasha Ghouri and Indiyah Polack both styled a trend that’s sure to be big this festival season: colourful crocheted looks.

While boho-inspired crochet outfits have been popular at Coachella for years, Ghouri and Polack gave us a fresh take on the trend by opting for bright, summery colours and matching sets.

Y2K fashion

Our obsession with Noughties-inspired fashion doesn’t seem to be showing any signs of letting up.

Rapper Flo Milli wore a denim miniskirt and multi-coloured bikini with the bottoms peeking out beneath – reminiscent of the trend for thong straps peeking over trousers and skirts in the 2000s.

Singer Kali Uchis also seemed to be inspired by Y2K fashion, performing in sequinned blue low-rise trousers.

Seventies inspiration

Supermodel Alessandra Ambrosio was one of the many festivalgoers inspired by Seventies fashion for her look. For one day, she wore red bell bottom trousers and a colourful crop top – giving the ensemble a Western edge with the addition of a cowboy hat.

Similarly, singer Lewis OfMan wore a trendy leather jacket inspired by the era. Perhaps Seventies-inspired outerwear will become all the rage this festival season, when hot days turn to cooler nights.