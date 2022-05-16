Coleen Rooney v Rebekah Vardy: Who is winning the courtroom fashion battle?

Coleen Rooney is back in the witness box, as the so-called “Wagatha Christie” libel trial enters a second week at the High Court.

Rebekah Vardy, who is married to Leicester City striker Jamie Vardy, is suing Rooney – wife of Manchester United legend and Derby County manager Wayne Rooney – for libel, after Rooney accused Vardy’s Instagram account of leaking stories to the media. Vardy denies the accusation, while Rooney defends her claim on the basis her post was “substantially true”.

Vardy and Rooney have been at the Royal Courts of Justice for the high-profile trial, bringing a range of fashion choices to the stand.

Both have opted for a predominantly neutral colour palette with luxury accessories, keeping their looks sleek and professional. But who is winning the style battle?

Rebekah Vardy

The case has gripped the nation (Victoria Jones/PA) (PA Wire)

Slicked back, centre-parted hair has been all over social media this spring, and Vardy has been using it to her advantage – creating a smooth, professional, but still on-trend look.

This belted navy dress by Edeline Lee has pops of white detailing, and is paired with Vardy’s favourite accessories: an oversized handbag and big sunglasses.

In all black for the second day of the trial (Aaron Chown/PA) (PA Wire)

In all black, Vardy flexed her designer credentials for the second day of the trial, wearing an Alexander McQueen blazer over a Prada maxidress. The outfit is smart and sombre, but perhaps a bit too simple?

Vardy wearing vintage Chanel (James Manning/PA) (PA Wire)

In a blue and white vintage Chanel dress and an Aspinal bag, this outfit seems to be chanelling the Duchess of Cambridge.

Vardy wears peaked lapels (Yui Mok/PA) (PA Wire)

Vardy gives this simple suit a bit of interest with exaggerated peaked lapels, but it’s in danger of coming across more like a lawyer’s outfit than a defendant’s. She diverged from her classic hairdo, wearing intricate milkmaid braids.

Vardy changes things up in a lemon outfit (Yui Mok/PA) (PA Wire)

Vardy changed up her look as a fresh week of grilling began, entering the courtroom in a Legally Blonde Elle Woods-inspired white and yellow ensemble. It’s a complete departure from the muted colour palette she’s worn so far, but is still very much high fashion – by Alessandra Rich, the jacket alone costs £1,420.

Coleen Rooney

Sporting an ankle boot, Rooney apparently had an accident at home and injured her foot (Victoria Jones/PA) (PA Wire)

This corporate look is a more toned-down version of Vardy’s outfits. However, Rooney is just as up with designer fashion, wearing a Mugler blazer and a Gucci shoe on her uninjured foot.

Rooney has also been wearing high street designs (Aaron Chown/PA) (PA Wire)

Rooney’s courtroom wardrobe hasn’t been exclusively designer, and she gave more of an everywoman impression in a monochromatic print dress from Zara, costing £32.99. Pairing the high and the low, she wore the relaxed dress with a Chanel loafer.

Rooney’s blouse was all about statement shoulders (James Manning/PA) (PA Wire)

Back wearing high-end fashion, Rooney sports a puff-sleeve black top by French designer Isabel Marant, paired with simple black trousers.

Head-to-toe neutral (Yui Mok/PA) (PA Wire)

Rooney’s interpretation of tailoring has been much simpler and more wearable than Vardy’s, wearing this light grey suit worn with a plain T-shirt underneath. Her accessories give a luxe vibe, with Gucci loafers and a Chanel handbag.

The trial is into its second week (Yui Mok/PA) (PA Wire)

Rooney’s courtroom fashion has fallen into a pattern: relaxed tailoring with designer accents – seen here in her loose grey suit by The Kooples, paired with another Chanel bag and different Gucci shoes.

Although we may not have a verdict from the courtroom, one thing can be judged. In the battle of courtroom style, there is one clear winner, who has been taking style risks.

It’s… Rebekah Vardy.